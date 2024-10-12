Recipe for Chocolate Swiss Roll

Creator

Richard Glanville

Printed

October 30, 2010

Substances:

For the Sponge

30 grams Plain Flour

1 dessertspoon Cocoa

pinch of Salt

3 Eggs (separated)

massive pinch Cream of Tartar

115 grams Castor Sugar

3 drops Vanilla Essence

teaspoon Icing Sugar

For the Filling

Chantilly Cream

Additionally, you will require a swiss roll tin 20 cm by 30 cm or a swiss roll paper case 25 cm by 35 cm.

To make your personal swiss roll paper case (baking sheet with raised edges), take a sheet of thick greaseproof paper and fold up the sides all the way in which round by 5 centimetres. Crease the corners into place in such a method that each one the perimeters can arise. Safe the corners with paper clips or staples.

Methodology:

Set the oven to 160 levels Celsius.

Grease and flour the swiss roll tin or paper case.

Sift the flour, cocoa and salt collectively. Then sift a second time.

Whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar till stiff.

Beat in half the castor sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time after which proceed beating till the combination will stand in peaks.

Cream the egg yolks till thick.

Beat within the remaining castor sugar.

Add the vanilla essence.

Stir the flour into the yolks.

Pour the yolks over the egg whites.

Lower and fold the combination rigorously utilizing a metallic spoon till it’s completely blended.

Place the combination into the ready swiss roll tin or paper case.

Place within the pre-set oven to bake for 25 minutes.

Within the meantime, you’ll be able to put together the Chantilly cream.

To make Chantilly Cream

Place 240 millilitres of double cream into a chilly basin.

Gently whisk by hand, with a wire whisk, till it thickens.

Add 3 drops of vanilla essence and 4 teaspoons of castor sugar.

Proceed whisking till the cream will maintain its form.

Your Chantilly cream is now prepared for utilizing.

To Full the Sponge

Lay out a clear tea towel and sprinkle with sugar.

Take away the sponge from the oven and instantly flip it out onto the tea towel.

Trim the sides and roll it up with the towel contained in the sponge.

As soon as the cake has cooled, unroll it rigorously and unfold on the cream.

Roll the sponge up once more (with out the towel this time!).

Mud with icing sugar.

This sponge can be tremendous with different chocolate or espresso flavoured lotions.