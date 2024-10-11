Recipe for Chocolate Gateau

Creator

Richard Glanville

November 14, 2010

Substances:

For Gateau

115 grams Flour

pinch of Salt

115 grams Butter

8 Eggs

340 grams Castor Sugar

4 drops Vanilla Essence

450 grams Chestnuts (cooked and sieved)

425 millilitres Double Cream

115 grams Dessert Chocolate (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons Water

1 dessertspoon Castor Sugar

6 tablespoons Orange Jelly Marmalade

For Chocolate Glace Icing

170 grams Plain Block Chocolate (finely chopped)

8 tablespoons Inventory Syrup

450 grams Icing Sugar (finely sieved)

1 teaspoon Salad Oil

3 drops Vanilla Essence

Additionally, you will want three 20-centimetre diameter sandwich tins.

Methodology:

For the Gateau

Pre-heat the oven to 190 levels Celsius.

Grease the sandwich tins.

Place a circle of greaseproof paper within the backside of every tin and grease this as effectively.

Sieve adequate flour and sugar collectively after which mud the tins with this.

Sift the flour with the salt.

Soften the butter over a really light warmth.

Whisk the eggs.

Add the sugar and vanilla essence.

Proceed whisking till the eggs and sugar kind a ribbon on itself.

The eggs and sugar needs to be fairly thick.

The trick to that is to do it by hand, in a bowl over a pan of scorching water.

Fold within the chestnuts.

Fold within the sifted flour.

Combine within the melted butter.

Divide the combination evenly into the ready sandwich tins.

Bake within the pre-heated oven for half-hour.

Within the meantime, you possibly can put together the fillings.

For the Filling

Whip the cream till actually thick.

Divide the cream into two parts – 2/5 in a single bowl and three/5 in one other bowl.

Soften the chocolate within the water and permit to chill.

Add this to the smaller portion of cream.

Add the sugar to the opposite bowl.

As soon as the desserts have baked for half-hour, take away them from the oven and permit to chill.

When the desserts are correctly cooled, take each and punctiliously break up it.

Cowl the decrease layer thinly with orange jelly marmalade.

Unfold plain sweetened cream thinly onto the orange jelly marmalade.

Reshape the three desserts.

Now use the chocolate flavoured cream to sandwich these three desserts collectively.

For the Chocolate Glace Icing

Put the chocolate right into a saucepan with the inventory syrup.

Dissolve the chocolate over a delicate warmth and as soon as dissolved convey to only on boiling level.

Take away instantly from the warmth and permit to chill.

As soon as cool, beat within the sugar one teaspoon at a time.

Combine within the oil and vanilla.

Warmth the icing barely after which pour it over the cake whereas heat.

Permit the icing to succeed in room temperature as soon as extra earlier than serving.