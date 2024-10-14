Rebecca Ferguson Has a Harsh Truth

Rebecca Ferguson‘s Juliette Nichols is out to unravel an online of lies a couple of poisonous and lethal world that threatens the final folks dwelling on Earth within the trailer for season two of Apple TV+’s Silo.

The primary season of the epic sci-fi sequence, created by Graham Yost, targeted on the final 10,000 folks on the planet, making an attempt to remain protected of their titular mile-deep dwelling beneath a desolate world outdoors. Nonetheless, nobody knew when or why the silo was constructed, and people who sought solutions died.

The trailer for season two sees Juliette, having survived exploring the uninhabitable ruins of Earth outdoors of the silo, attempt to return with harsh information about her underground world’s existence that threatens their head of IT, Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins).

She’s on a mission to share the reality about their dystopian world the place the last word crime is overturning the established order and unleashing a revolt. “I have to know what occurred right here. For my good friend, my household,” she pleads at one level within the trailer, after Bernard has already informed the underground group housing the final folks on Earth that she died a hero.

“I’m not afraid of the revolt. I’m extra afraid of what she noticed,” Bernard says.

In the meantime, Juliette – as she struggles to outlive outdoors the silo – fights to make her means again dwelling and reveal that different silos exist in what everybody had assumed was a desolate wasteland above. This truth permits Juliette to reply a thriller that goes means past something she imagined when first leaving the silo to reply why a cherished one had been murdered.

The ensemble solid for the second season of Silo contains Widespread, Harriet Walter and new addition Steve Zahn. The ten-episode sophomore season will launch globally on Nov. 15 on Apple TV+ with the primary episode, adopted by one new episode each Friday by means of Jan. 17, 2025.

Silo is produced by Apple Studios and is government produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.