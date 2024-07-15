Reba McEntire Is Recording a Theme Song for New Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’

Reba McEntire starred in six seasons of her self-titled WB (later the CW) sitcom, Reba — however, for the entire 127 episodes that aired, it’s most likely the opening 29 seconds that also clung on the toughest to fashionable tradition.

“I’m a Survivor,” Reba‘s theme and a barely tweaked model of a observe of the identical identify she additionally launched in 2001, endures on TikTok and Instagram the place it’s usually parodied for its lyrics about “a single mother who works too arduous.” So, now that McEntire is returning to TV with a NBC sitcom, would possibly musical lightning strike twice?

“It’s written, and we’re recording it on the finish of this month,” McEntire advised members of the TV press in a promotional occasion for her upcoming half-hour, Pleased’s Place. “We’ll see if you happen to prefer it.”

Rejoice, McEntire followers. Barring some actual dangerous focus-grouping, the nation star may also sing the theme tune to Pleased’s Place.

TV theme songs, particularly ones sung by their very own stars (see Frasier and The Drew Carey Present) have fallen up to now out of favor. Opening sequences on broadcast comedies at the moment are normally only a flash of the present’s identify and perhaps a creator credit score — if the creator has the clout. Ditching a gap title sequence can lower your expenses, however principally it simply saves time. The printed sitcoms that stay run a decent 22 minutes, and throwing in a half-minute theme tune means killing one or two darlings from each script.

Pleased’s Place reunites McEntire with each her Reba producer Kevin Abbot and her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. “Ever since we stopped doing Reba, we’ve been in search of one other undertaking to do,” mentioned the actress and government producer. “I like the sitcom style. Out of all of the issues I do, that is my favourite.”

The artistic crew appears to be the place similarities between the exhibits cease. Reba was a few mom of three (McEntire) whose husband leaves her for one more girl (Peterman). Pleased’s Place follows Bobbi (McEntire) within the aftermath of her father’s dying, which ends up in her inheriting a bar and a brand new enterprise accomplice within the half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) she by no means knew she had.

Bobbi is described as a widow who works a minimum of one job. It isn’t instantly clear if she loves her children and by no means stops. It appears protected to imagine that she has light fingers and the guts of a fighter. Clearly, she is a survivor.