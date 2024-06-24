Real World Alum Sarah Becker Dead at 52

Actual World alum Sarah Becker is useless at 52.

Becker was finest recognized for starring on season 5 of MTV’s The Actual World, which befell in Miami and aired in 1996. A member of the family confirmed to TMZ on Sunday, June 23, that Becker died by suicide final week in her house in Illinois.

Per her household, Becker had moved to Illinois final 12 months to be a caretaker to her mom and sister however had deliberate to maneuver again to California sooner or later. Main as much as her dying, Becker reportedly struggled along with her psychological well being and was concerned in a skateboarding accident.

Becker was 25 when she joined The Actual World season 5 in 1996, which befell in Miami. On the present, she described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old physique.”

From La Jolla, California, Becker was working within the comedian e-book trade on the time and labored for Wildstorm Productions (or WildStorm), a comic book e-book imprint.

Some Actual World followers would possibly bear in mind her bringing a pet again to the home within the season’s thirteenth episode, whom she named Leroy. Her costars on season 5 included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva and Mike Lambert.

After studying of her dying, pals of Becker flocked to social media to share their recollections of the previous actuality tv star.

“Sarah Becker was product of pure sunshine… Filled with power and positivity, you couldn’t assist however really feel her heat standing in her presence. I’m grateful for our adventures and laughs. Large hugs to all of the Wildstorm fam!” Daniel Norton posted through Fb on Sunday.

“I believe Sarah was all the time a kind of folks, that after you’ve met them, you might have a fond reminiscence or a shaggy dog story with them in it,” Norton continued. “One thing you possibly can all the time look again on and share with who you’re with. That was her energy.”

One other good friend, Joel Benjamin, shared a number of photographs of Becker through Fb, together with a heartfelt message calling her “one [of] the nicest folks” he had ever met.

“I simply came upon that one on the nicest people who have ever been put in my life, particularly throughout my impressionable ages in my life has handed away,” Benjamin wrote. “Each time I considered her I might all the time see her smile, and bubbly character. You have been beloved and might be missed.”

Creator Jeff Mariotte additionally took to Fb to pay tribute to Becker. “I noticed the information at present that we’ve misplaced one among everybody’s favourite WildStorm people, Sarah Becker,” he wrote on Sunday. “Even should you weren’t into comics within the 90s you would possibly bear in mind her from The Actual World (and from the opening episode of her season, a few of which was filmed in our places of work and at Sarah’s wild going-away occasion).”

Mariotte concluded, “She added sunshine to each room she entered, the followers beloved her, and so did all of us. Honest winds, Sarah. We’ll miss you.”

Should you or somebody you already know is struggling or in disaster, assist is accessible. Name or textual content 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.