Real Story Behind TV Show

FX’s newest installment in Ryan Murphy‘s American Story franchise, American Sports activities Story: Aaron Hernandez, is able to hit TV screens. The ten-episode restricted collection follows the true life rise and fall of disgraced former New England Patriots participant Aaron Hernandez.

The present, which stars Josh Andrés Rivera as Hernandez, is predicated on The Boston Globe and Wondery podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Soccer Inc. The podcast dug into Hernandez’s life and profession, alongside together with his arrest, eventual conviction for homicide and his loss of life by suicide inside a Massachusetts most safety jail.

In June 2013, authorities found the physique of semi skilled soccer participant Odin Lloyd, who was courting the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, a couple of mile away from the then-football participant’s residence. Simply 9 days later, Hernandez was arrested on a homicide cost in reference to Lloyd’s loss of life at his North Attleborough, Mass., mansion and brought out of the house in handcuffs.

Hernandez was launched by the Patriots inside hours. He pleaded not responsible to the costs, however was ultimately convicted of first-degree homicide in 2015.

In Could 2014, almost a yr after Hernandez was arrested on expenses associated to Lloyd’s homicide, he was indicted on two counts of first-degree homicide, together with different associated expenses, in reference to the 2012 deadly shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

In accordance with Related Press, the pair had been shot to loss of life of their automobile at a pink gentle in Boston’s South Finish neighborhood. The AP reported that prosecutors stated Hernandez, who went on trial in February 2017, was offended as a result of de Abreu by accident ran into him at a nightclub whereas dancing, spilling his drink. Nonetheless, Hernandez’s legal professionals stated he was harmless. Hernandez was acquitted of homicide within the killings of de Abreu and Furtado on April 14, 2017.

Simply days after being acquitted in that case, on April 19, 2017, Hernandez was discovered hanging by a mattress sheet in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Middle, a most safety jail in Leominster, Mass. He was later pronounced useless at a close-by hospital. The Boston Globe reported that Hernandez and one other inmate had been smoking K2 within the former soccer participant’s cell. The newspaper described the drug as wanting “like marijuana nevertheless it’s extra poisonous: vegetation sprayed with chemical substances that may trigger hallucinations and are laborious to detect in drug exams.”

Hernandez, a former College of Florida soccer participant, was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. The previous tight finish was reportedly somebody to be warned about within the locker room. In accordance with reporting from The Boston Globe, former NFL participant Wes Welker warned former Patriots receiver Brandon Lloyd of Hernandez’s habits.

“He’s taking a look at me wide-eyed,’’ Lloyd recalled to the Gladiator podcast. “And he says, ‘I simply need to warn you that [Hernandez] goes to speak about being bathed by his mom. He’s going to have his genitalia out in entrance of you when you’re sitting in your stool. He’s going to speak about homosexual intercourse. Simply do your finest to disregard it. Even stroll away.’”

The podcast of which American Sports activities Story: Aaron Hernandez is predicated upon, touches on a number of features of Hernandez’s life, together with his childhood, and the reported abuse he and his brother suffered throughout stated childhood, together with Hernandez’s reported wrestle together with his sexuality and the way he exhibited signs of CTE.

The collection will chart the rise and fall of the previous New England Patriots tight finish. Thematically, it’s going to discover the disparate strands of his id, his household, his profession, his suicide and their legacy in sports activities and American tradition.

American Sports activities Story expands Murphy’s five-series American Story anthology franchise, which additionally consists of 12 seasons of flagship season American Horror Story, three seasons of American Crime Story, three seasons of American Horror Tales and the forthcoming spinoff American Love Story, which can chart the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. A possible fourth season of American Crime Story, titled Studio 54, is in improvement.

American Sports activities Story will re-examine a outstanding occasion involving a sports activities determine by the prism of at present’s world and can inform the story from a number of views. This season’s script is from Stu Zicherman (The People), who exec produce alongside Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy, and The Boston Globe’s Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

American Sports activities Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres with two episodes on FX at 10 p.m. on Sept. 17. The present may even be streaming on Hulu.