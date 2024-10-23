Real Madrid vs Dortmund live updates: Champions League result after Vinicius Jr scores brilliant hat-trick

When these groups met in final season’s Champions League ultimate, Madrid’s right-back, Dani Carvajal, was man of the match after an inspirational defensive show and a objective.

There was lots of blame to go round for Madrid’s first-half efficiency, however the focus was primarily on right-back Lucas Vazquez: now the starter in that place as Carvajal is out for the remainder of the season with a knee damage.

For Dortmund’s first objective, Vazquez was not sturdy sufficient in a 50-50 with Julian Brandt on the sting of the Madrid field and the ball reached Guirassy, who arrange Malen for the end.

Simply three minutes later, Vazquez was nowhere to be seen as Gittens was unmarked within the six-yard field to smash dwelling.

The 33-year-old long-serving squad participant just isn’t a pure defender, as was proven final weekend in La Liga when he was too gradual to cowl as Celta Vigo centre-forward Williot Swedberg was unmarked to attain from shut vary.

Then by a lot of the second half, Vazquez confirmed his worth and character when going the opposite manner…