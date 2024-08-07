Real Madrid vs. Chelsea lineups, team news, tour squads: Who is playing in preseason friendly game?

Chelsea goal to complete their first preseason tour below Enzo Maresca on a excessive as they arrive up towards the European champions, Actual Madrid, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following their 4-2 defeat to Manchester Metropolis, the Blues have secured only one win from 4 friendlies leaving some followers already stressing about life below their new supervisor.

The Premier League season is lower than two weeks away and Chelsea begin their marketing campaign at house to champions Metropolis. Maresca has time to fine-tune his squad, as Chelsea play a ultimate pleasant towards Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge.

For Madrid, this will likely be their final sport earlier than the UEFA Tremendous Cup conflict with Atalanta. To this point, Los Blancos have suffered defeats to each Barcelona and AC Milan throughout their tour of the USA.

The Sporting Information takes a take a look at how the 2 sides might line up.

Actual Madrid vs. Chelsea lineups, beginning 11, group information

Gamers like Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe, and Eduardo Camavinga are all unavailable as they continue to be on trip following their Euro 2024 exploits.

Federico Valverde can also be nonetheless on his break following the Copa America, nonetheless, Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been each on the bench towards Barcelona, with Vinicius making an look as a second-half substitute. He will likely be in line to start out up entrance towards the Blues.

Younger midfielder Cesar Palacios is unavailable and set for an extended interval on the sidelines after struggling a cruciate ligament damage towards AC Milan.

Actual Madrid beginning XI (4-4-2 proper to left): Courtois (GK) — L. Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, F. Garcia — Modric, Martin, Ceballos, B. Diaz — Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Injured: Palacois

Suspended: N/A

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo not too long ago joined the group within the USA, although Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, and Conor Gallagher are nonetheless on their post-Euro 2024 break. There are rumors that Gallagher is getting ready to signing for Atletico Madrid.

Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi are the one gamers out with accidents, which leaves Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu competing for the striker place in Charlotte. New goalkeeper signing Filip Jorgensen will get the beginning in internet after arriving from Valencia.

Chelsea beginning XI (4-2-3-1 proper to left): Jorgensen (GK) — R. James, Badiashile, Colwill, Gusto — E. Fernandez, Lavia— Madueke, Nkunku, Guiu, Sterling.

Injured: Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi

Suspended: N/A

Actual Madrid tour squad for 2024 preseason

Carlo Ancelotti has named a 26-man squad together with a number of academy gamers as he prepares his aspect for the upcoming season.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González

Defenders: Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Jacobo Ramon, Lorenzo Aguado, Rafa Obrador, Raul Asencio and Joan Martinez.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos, Nico Paz, Mario Martin, Cesar Palacios and Jeremy de Leon.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Diaz, Juanmi Latasa and Alvaro Rodriguez.

Chelsea tour squad for 2024 preseason

Maresca introduced his 28-man squad for the tour final month and acknowledged that a number of gamers may also be part of at later dates.

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Seashore, Marcus Bettinelli.

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong, Renato Veiga.

Midfielders: Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor, Andrey Santos.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu, Angelo.

Actual Madrid vs. Chelsea stay stream, TV channel

Here is the best way to watch this pleasant match throughout chosen areas of the world’s main areas:

Area TV Streaming USA ESPN Deportes, TUDN ESPN+, Fubo, TUDN App/web site Canada — Chelsea TV UK — Chelsea TV Australia — Paramount+ India — Chelsea TV

USA: This sport is out there for stay broadcast on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Streaming choices can be found on ESPN+ and Fubo with the latter providing a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UK/Canada/India: This sport is out there for stay streaming on the membership’s channel Chelsea TV.

Australia: This sport is out there for streaming on Paramount+.