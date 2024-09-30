Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid FREE LIVE STREAM (9/29/24)| Watch LA Liga soccer online | Time, TV, Channel

Actual Madrid faces Atletico Madrid in a LA Liga soccer match on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 (9/29/24) at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Easy methods to watch: Followers can watch the match through a subscription to ESPN+, or through a free trial to fuboTV.

Right here’s what it’s essential to know:

What: LA Liga

Who: Actual Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 (9/29/24)

Time: 3 p.m.

The place: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stay stream: ESPN+

Right here’s a latest soccer story from the AP:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Below strain after a sequence of unhealthy outcomes, Brazil’s nationwide staff is more likely to have a Actual Madrid trio up entrance for 2 upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in October.

Coach Dorival Júnior included seven forwards in his squad introduced Friday, with Madrid’s Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick all anticipated to begin in assault away towards Chile on Oct. 10 and at residence towards Peru 5 days later.

Veteran ahead Neymar, who was initially anticipated to return in October from the ACL damage he sustained final yr, stays out of Brazil’s squad.

Brazil is just in fifth place in South American qualifying after eight video games. Chile and Peru are the underside two groups within the 10-team round-robin competitors.

Earlier this month, Brazil had a lackluster efficiency in a 1-0 victory towards Ecuador and misplaced 1-0 at Paraguay.

Dorival Júnior, who took over as Brazil coach at first of the yr, has been below strain since his staff was knocked out by Uruguay within the Copa America quarterfinals in July.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester Metropolis).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco) Abner (Lyon), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro) Bremer (Juventus) Éder Militão (Actual Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: André (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham).

Forwards: Rodrygo (Actual Madrid), Endrick (Actual Madrid), Vinicius Júnior (Actual Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Savinho (Manchester Metropolis), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona).

