Real Madrid to unveil Kylian Mbappé on July 16, 81k fans due

Actual Madrid will current new star signing Kylian Mbappé on the Bernabéu on July 16, the membership introduced on Wednesday, including that the France captain will put on the No. 9 shirt for Los Blancos.

Mbappé joined Madrid on a five-year deal this summer season after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, ending the LaLiga giants’ years-long pursuit of the participant.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Madrid followers are anticipated to pack the 81,000 capability Bernabéu for Mbappé’s unveiling, in what can be the membership’s largest-scale participant presentation for the reason that arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Mbappé’s France have been eradicated by Spain within the Euro 2024 semifinals this week, after the ahead suffered a damaged nostril in his first sport of the event and scored only one aim in 5 appearances.

“It was a failure. We had the ambition to be European champions…We aren’t that, so it is a failure,” Mbappé stated afterwards.

“We’ve to maneuver on. It has been an extended 12 months. I’ll go on vacation and get some relaxation — that’ll do me a whole lot of good, and I will try to come again strongly.”

Madrid haven’t but confirmed if Mbappé will be part of them on their pre-season tour of america, which begins later this month towards AC Milan at Soldier Discipline on July 31, earlier than enjoying Barcelona at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3, and Chelsea at Financial institution of America Stadium on Aug. 6.

Kylian Mbappé noticed his France staff eradicated from Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Photograph by ANP by way of Getty Pictures

The LaLiga champions will then play Atalanta within the UEFA Tremendous Cup in Warsaw on Aug. 14, earlier than starting their defence of the league title away at Mallorca on Aug. 18.

After breaking his nostril towards Austria, Mbappé wore a protecting masks in France’s Euro 2024 video games towards Poland, Belgium and Portugal, earlier than shelling out with it for Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Spain.

France coach Didier Deschamps had advised Mbappé would wish to put on the masks throughout video games for “weeks or perhaps months” earlier than the Spain conflict.

Madrid introduced the signing of Mbappé on June 3, bringing an finish to one in every of soccer’s longest-running switch sagas.

Mbappé got here near becoming a member of Madrid earlier than he moved to PSG from Monaco in 2017, and once more in 2022, when a last-minute change of plans noticed him signal a brand new deal in Paris.

He scored 256 objectives in seven seasons at PSG — making him the membership’s all-time prime scorer — profitable six Ligue 1 titles and being named Ligue 1 participant of the season 5 occasions.