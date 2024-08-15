Real Madrid player ratings vs Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe was born to be a Galactico! Fearsome new-look Los Blancos attack secures first silverware of the season in UEFA Super Cup

The previous Paris Saint-Germain man loved a dream first begin for his new membership, whereas Jude Bellingham starred in a snug win

The Kylian Mbappe period is right here, and everybody else must be very afraid. Actual Madrid’s new signing bought off to an ideal begin in white, grabbing a debut purpose as Los Blancos beat Europa League winners Atalanta 2-0 within the UEFA Tremendous Cup in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

However he wasn’t alone. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo hummed alongside earlier than coming alive within the second half, carrying Madrid to what was finally a snug win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect struggled to create for a lot of the first half, a the Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo triumvirate did not gel. The latter got here closest shortly earlier than half-time, smashing an effort off the bar.

Thibaut Courtois stored Actual in it after the break with a diving cease, and Vinicius blew the sport open simply earlier than the hour mark, dancing down the wing earlier than reducing the ball again to Federico Valverde – who completed into an empty internet. Mbappe added a second 9 minutes later, smashing Bellingham’s feed into the highest nook.

And that was all Los Blancos wanted. Vinicius and Mbappe continued to ask questions, however a 3rd purpose by no means got here. Nonetheless, Madrid had been completely in management. The ominous half? They may solely get higher.

GOAL charges Actual Madrid’s gamers from Nationwide Stadium Warsaw…