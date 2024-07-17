Real Madrid extends Luka Modric’s contract until the end of 2025 season

MADRID (AP) — Actual Madrid prolonged Luka Modric’s contract on Wednesday, bringing the Croatia midfielder again for a thirteenth season with the membership.

Madrid mentioned it and Modric agreed to increase the participant’s contract till June 2025.

One in all Madrid’s captains, Modric didn’t play as usually as a starter this season however is anticipated to have a higher position in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield after the retirement of Toni Kroos.

He has gained 26 titles with Madrid, essentially the most in membership historical past together with defender Nacho Fernández. Amongst these are six Champions Leagues and 4 Spanish leagues.

“Modric arrived at Actual Madrid in 2012, and in his 12 seasons representing our shirt he has turn out to be a Actual Madrid and world soccer legend,” Madrid mentioned.

Modric gained gained the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA Participant of the 12 months Award and was named UEFA Participant of the 12 months in 2018, when he led Croatia to a runner-up end on the World Cup.

Modric has made 178 appearances with Croatia and is the nation’s all-time record-holder for worldwide caps. He has made 534 appearances for Madrid, having scored 39 objectives.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer