Real Madrid Dani Carvajal confirms cruciate ligament injury

Actual Madrid defender Dani Carvajal confirmed he suffered a “critical cruciate ligament damage” in his staff’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal on Saturday.

The Spain worldwide was stretchered off in apparent misery in added time on the finish of the second half after injuring his knee when going to play the ball upfield and colliding with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

Carvajal later posted on Instagram confirming the character of the knee damage, including that he would wish to have surgical procedure and be out of motion for a number of months.

Talking after the sport, supervisor Carlo Ancelotti mentioned Actual Madrid’s gamers have been “unhappy” and “frightened” for his or her teammate.

“It seems like a critical knee damage, it must be evaluated within the subsequent few hours,” Ancelotti mentioned in his post-match information convention. “The dressing room is gloomy, and frightened. One thing occurred that we want would not occur. It occurs, with this schedule. Sadly it is occurred to a vital participant for us.”

Dani Carvajal was stretchered off in Actual Madrid’s win over Villarreal. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Photos

Carvajal was shortlisted for the boys’s 2024 Ballon d’Or after a 2023-24 season which noticed him win a LaLiga and Champions League double with Actual Madrid, after which carry Euro 2024 with Spain.

“He is a basic participant for us along with his expertise, his seriousness, and his professionalism,” Ancelotti mentioned. ” He is clearly unhappy, and upset, however there is not a lot to do. We’ll see what the medical evaluation says, after which take into consideration his restoration.”

Federico Valverde had put Madrid forward within the first half on the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and Vinícius Júnior added a spectacular second objective after the break, however Madrid’s victory was overshadowed by Carvajal’s damage in added time.

“It is a disgrace,” Valverde mentioned. “In the long run, the consequence is not a very powerful factor, Carva’s well being is what issues.”

Ancelotti was additionally requested about Vincius’ health, after he was withdrawn within the 79th minute with a shoulder drawback.

“He is stiff,” Ancelotti mentioned. “He had a cervical drawback, he is in ache. He’ll have assessments within the subsequent few hours.”

The Italian mentioned it was too quickly to contemplate whether or not Madrid may be compelled to signal a right-back, with Lucas Vázquez the one various to Carvajal within the first-team squad.

“This is not the day,” he mentioned. “We now have a whole lot of religion in Lucas Vazquez. Throughout this break we’ll have time to speak about it. The market is closed, there aren’t a whole lot of choices.”

Madrid’s win put them degree on 21 factors with leaders Barcelona, who go to Alavés on Sunday.