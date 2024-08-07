Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea (Aug 6, 2024) Game Analysis

Actual Madrid closed out their tour of the U.S. with a 2-1 pleasant win over Chelsea at Financial institution of America Stadium on Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday night time.

New arrival Kylian Mbappé and final yr’s standout performer Jude Bellingham didn’t participate in Madrid’s tour of the U.S., with the pair resting after a busy summer time on the European Championship.

However regardless of being with out two of the sport’s largest names, their was nonetheless loads of star energy on the sector for the defending LaLiga champions, who went in entrance earlier than 20 minutes when Lucas Vázquez poked dwelling from shut vary following a goalmouth scramble.

Madrid doubled the lead shortly after when Brahim Díaz ran down a by means of ball from Vinícius Júnior and rounded Chelsea keeper Filip Jörgensen earlier than slotting dwelling from a good angle.

Chelsea, who’d made only a few journeys into Madrid’s finish of the sector, pulled a aim again earlier than the break with Noni Madueke’s towering header on the again publish from an Enzo Fernández cross.

The second half completed goalless.

Carlo Ancelotti’s facet start the 2024-25 marketing campaign in earnest on Aug. 14 in opposition to Atalanta within the UEFA Tremendous Cup, a match that includes final yr’s Champions and Europa League winners. Chelsea have another membership pleasant on Aug. 11 earlier than beginning their Premier League season at dwelling to Manchester Metropolis on Aug. 18.