Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta (Aug 14, 2024) Game Analysis

France striker Kylian Mbappé scored on his debut as Actual Madrid outclassed Atalanta 2-0 to win the European Tremendous Cup on Wednesday.

Uruguayan Federico Valverde put the European champions forward after 59 minutes from shut vary and Mbappé fired the ball into the highest nook from Jude Bellingham’s move to double the benefit 9 minutes later.

Madrid clinched a file sixth Tremendous Cup crown to maneuver forward of Barcelona and AC Milan who’ve every received the annual match between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions 5 instances.

Mbappé, who joined Madrid in June from Paris Saint-Germain, may have netted within the fifteenth minute, however his first-time try was blocked by the Atalanta defence.

Actual Madrid gamers have a good time after scoring a aim in opposition to Atalanta within the UEFA Tremendous Cup.

Italy’s Atalanta, taking part in of their first Tremendous Cup after profitable the Europa League, confirmed no concern in opposition to their illustrious opponents.

After absorbing Madrid’s preliminary stress, Gian Piero Gasperini’s facet grew more and more assured and Marten de Roon’s deflected shot crashed in opposition to the bar.

Atalanta continued to make probabilities, Éderson capturing simply broad from distance earlier than Actual keeper Thibaut Courtois saved Ademola Lookman’s strike.

Rodrygo missed a good chance for Actual in first-half stoppage time, sending a low move from Vinicius Junior in opposition to the bar.

Atalanta continued to press and Mario Pasalic examined Courtois with a header which the Belgian goalkeeper brilliantly denied along with his finger suggestions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s males broke the impasse when Valverde transformed a exact move from Vinícius.

Madrid may have doubled their lead via Vinicius following a high-quality counter-attack and Bellingham wasted two good probabilities earlier than he arrange Mbappé for Actual’s second, chopping the ball again for the Frenchman to supply a neat end.

The 25-year-old, who received seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco, however had by no means beforehand received a European membership competitors, was substituted seven minutes from time.