Read Ahead of ‘It Ends With Us’ Movie

Colleen Hoover has taken #BookTok and, fairly frankly, the world by storm. The author has penned over 20 novels since 2012, holding six of the highest 10 spots on The New York Instances’s paperback fiction best-seller listing in 2022 alone. And the upcoming film adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, starring Blake Energetic and Justin Baldoni, solely provides to the excitement.

Whether or not you’re velocity studying to get forward the film’s August 9 premiere, or already obsessive about the It Ends With Us novel and on the lookout for your subsequent learn, right here’s your information to navigating the romance books so as.

Out of her 24 complete novels, there are 11 standalone books and 4 collection: the Slammed collection, Hopeless collection, Perhaps Sometime collection and, after all, the It Ends With Us collection, which incorporates It Ends With Us (2016) and It Begins With Us (2022).

Beneath, discover Hoover’s full listing of novels together with the place to purchase particular person books and boxed units. Since not all of her books have been revealed within the order during which they need to be learn, we grouped them first by collection (you can begin with any of the 4 collection, so long as the books inside every collection are learn within the listed order), after which the standalone novels are is chronological order by publish date (these could be learn in any order).

Colleen Hoover Books in Order

Slammed Collection

Slammed (2012)

Level of Retreat (2012)

This Lady (2013)

Hopeless Collection

Hopeless (2012)

Shedding Hope (2013)

Discovering Cinderella (2013)

All Your Perfects (2018) (optionally available as a part of the collection; will also be learn as a standalone)

Discovering Good (2019)

Perhaps Sometime Collection

Perhaps Sometime (2014)

Perhaps Not (2014)

Perhaps Now (2018)

It Ends With Us Collection

It Ends With Us (2016)

It Begins With Us (2022)

That is the limited-edition hardcover model.

Standalone Books

Ugly Love (2014)

By no means By no means (2015)

Confess (2015)

November 9 (2015)

Too Late (2016)

With out Benefit (2017)

Verity (2018)

Regretting You (2019)

Coronary heart Bones (2020)

Layla (2020)

Reminders of Him (2022)

