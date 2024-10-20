RB Kenneth Walker III Active For Seahawks’ Week 7 Game at Atlanta

ATLANTA—The Seahawks could have operating again Kenneth Walker III for Sunday’s recreation towards the Falcons.

Walker, the workforce’s main rusher, was added to the harm report on Saturday as questionable as a result of sickness, however he’s energetic.

The Seahawks have three gamers inactive as a result of harm, all of whom had been dominated out on Friday’s harm report: cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown, and proper sort out Stone Forsythe.

With Woolen and Forsythe out, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks are energetic after being elevated from the observe squad on Saturday.

With Forsythe out, rookie Michael Jerrell can be making his first profession begin. The Seahawks don’t have a wholesome backup sort out behind Jerrell and left sort out Charles Cross, however an choice if wanted may very well be rookie Jalen Sundell, who’s listed as a middle on the roster, however who performed left sort out throughout his closing season at North Dakota State.