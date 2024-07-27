Rays trade Randy Arozarena for two prospects

Incomes $8.1 million within the second of his 4 arbitration-eligible seasons, with two extra raises due sooner or later, the 29-year-old acquired off to an uncharacteristically tough begin this season. On the finish of Might, he was hitting simply .158 with a .568 OPS. However he made some changes to his stance and method and returned to kind over the past two months, hitting .286/.392/.514 with seven homers in his subsequent 41 video games.