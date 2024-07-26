Rays deal Randy Arozarena to Seattle Mariners Press play above to look at FOX 13 Information The Mariners gave up two prospects within the minor leagues – outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins – for the 29-year-old slugger. READ: St. Pete Metropolis Council approves proposed Rays stadium in historic vote, ending decades-long saga Arozarena received off to a gradual begin to the season however had been on the upswing as of late, slashing at a .284/.397/.904 line since June 1 with seven homers over that 43-game span. --> ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 15: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a house run in opposition to the Atlanta Braves within the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photograph by Brett Davis/Getty Photos) --> --> The Mariners sit at 53-51 on the season, one recreation behind the Astros within the AL West standings. They will hope Arozarena can provide a jolt to an outfield that has seen some accidents as of late. ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a solo dwelling run within the first inning throughout Sport 6 of the 2020 World Collection between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Subject on Tu

Arozarena was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals and made his MLB debut in 2019 earlier than the Rays traded for him that yr. He set the MLB file for dwelling runs in a postseason with 10 in 2020 when Tampa Bay superior to the World Collection.