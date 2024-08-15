Raygun: Australian Olympic Committee hits out at criticism of controversial b-girl

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn mentioned the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic efficiency has been “devastating,” including Thursday that she took the competitors critically and gave her finest effort.

The 36-year-old b-girl often called Raygun mentioned in a video posted to social media that she wasn’t ready for the extent of detrimental consideration she has acquired since judges awarded her zero factors in her Olympic debut. In the meantime, the Australian Olympic Committee criticized an nameless on-line petition attacking the Paris Video games competitor, saying it was “vexatious, deceptive and bullying.”

“I didn’t notice that that may additionally open the door to a lot hate, which has, frankly, been fairly devastating,” Gunn mentioned. “However I went on the market and I had enjoyable. I did take it very critically. I labored my butt off getting ready for the Olympics and I gave my all, actually.”

The game of breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris, and one of many lasting photographs was the efficiency of Gunn, a 36-year-old college professor from Sydney — who did a “kangaroo dance” amongst different questionable strikes throughout her routine — and didn’t obtain a single level from any of the 9 judges in both spherical.

Gunn was subsequently mocked for her efforts, together with a parody on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the USA. Within the video, she mentioned she was subjected to abuse that went past criticism of her dance strikes.

“I’d actually wish to ask the press to please cease harassing my household, my pals, the Australian breaking neighborhood and the broader avenue dance neighborhood,” she mentioned. “Everybody has been by way of rather a lot because of this. So I ask you to please respect their privateness.”

Gunn, who has not but returned to Australia, acquired robust help from Australian Olympic workforce chief Anna Meares whereas in Paris. On Thursday, the AOC went a step additional, taking goal at what it known as inaccurate materials revealed on-line.

Chief government officer Matt Carroll mentioned the the AOC had written to Change.org, which had revealed a petition criticizing Gunn and the AOC, demanding that or not it’s withdrawn.

Greater than 40,000 folks had signed the petition claiming Gunn had “manipulated” Olympic qualification processes. The petition appeared to have been eliminated on Thursday.

Carroll mentioned the petition “contained quite a few falsehoods designed to engender hatred towards an athlete who was chosen within the Australian Olympic workforce by way of a clear and impartial qualification occasion and nomination course of.”

“It’s disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an nameless individual might be revealed on this means,” Carroll mentioned. “It quantities to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We’re demanding that or not it’s faraway from the location instantly. No athlete who has represented their nation on the Olympic Video games ought to be handled on this means.”

Breaking on the Olympics may need been one-and-done in Paris. The game is just not on the competitors record for Los Angeles in 2028, and likewise is unlikely to seem in 2032 at Brisbane, Australia.

On-line criticism of Gunn this previous week has included solutions that the Oceania qualifying occasion held in Sydney final October was set as much as favor her, and questioned the judging that allowed Gunn to qualify.

The AOC mentioned Thursday the Oceania qualifying occasion was performed underneath the Olympic qualification system decided by the worldwide governing physique, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF), and accepted by Worldwide Olympic Committee.

It mentioned the judging panel for the occasion was chosen by the WDSF and consisted of 9 impartial worldwide judges.

Unattributed social media feedback additionally prompt Gunn and her husband, fellow breaker Samuel Free, had held positions inside Australian breaking organizations.

“Rachael Gunn holds no place with AUSBreaking or DanceSport Australia in any capability,” the AOC mentioned Thursday. “She is just an athlete who competed within the qualifying occasion which she gained.”

