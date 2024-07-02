Ray J Says He’s ‘Suicidal’ After 2024 BET Awards Incident

Ray J claimed he’s “suicidal” in a social media submit shared following an altercation at a BET Awards afterparty.

“I’m actually at a breakin level,” the singer, 43, wrote in a prolonged assertion shared by way of his Instagram Story on Monday, July 1. “To offer for my household and have generational wealth was all the time the plan. However cash is evil and persons are unhealthy and I can’t take it anymore!”

He added, “This s–t that’s occurring is thoughts blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the notion of actuality.”

Ray J was concerned in a bodily altercation with Zeus Community CEO Lemuel Plummer exterior of rapper GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty on Sunday evening. Footage shared on-line confirmed the 2 males locked in an intense dialog earlier than Ray J tried to swing at Plummer. Ray J was then blocked by safety and faraway from the state of affairs.

“These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false actuality / confused about this complete life!” Ray J continued in his submit. “The s–t that occurred tonight to me on the awards at present was hurtful.”

Ray J claimed that BET locked him out of the awards present as nicely. “I don’t know who they didn’t need me to see. It was bizarre,” he mentioned. “Anyway, I left and went again to silence my frustrations. Flashing again to my every single day considered my life, the reality that’s given is a LIE!” He additional shared that he’s “on [his] approach in a foreign country.”

The Love & Hip Hop star additionally took the time to apologize to his sister, Brandy, promising he would “make it proper” and that he “gained’t allow them to get away with it” in his cryptic message.

“THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANY MORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!” he wrote. “I promise you I will likely be [free] of all of it and the world can transfer on with what’s actual for me irrespective of the implications I’ve to face on the opposite aspect.”

Ray J concluded his submit by saying, “I attempted to do it for actual final time.”

The incident on Sunday got here amid Ray J’s divorce from Princess Love. In April, he responded to her divorce submitting with a request for joint authorized and bodily custody of his and Love’s two youngsters, daughter Melody 5, and son Epik, 4.

In case you or somebody you realize is struggling or in disaster, assist is offered. Name or textual content 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.