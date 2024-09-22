Ray J Addresses Diddy’s ‘Unfortunate’ Arrest

Rapper Ray J has damaged his silence after longtime pal Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for intercourse trafficking and racketeering.

“We’ve all been round him, a minimum of in my period, and have seemed as much as him,” Ray J, 43, stated throughout the Friday, September 20, episode of NewsNation’s Cuomo. “And this example is tremendous unlucky, nevertheless it’s essential to study a lesson proper now and make sure the subsequent technology understands how you can transfer in a different way with transparency and integrity.”

Diddy, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, on expenses pertaining to intercourse trafficking and racketeering. Whereas the music mogul denied all claims, he was denied bail and was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn, New York till his trial.

In accordance with Ray J, the accusations towards Diddy are “hurtful” and “complicated” to those that knew and admired him. (A 14-page indictment alleged that Diddy “abused and coerced girls and others round him” for many years.)

“We’ve by no means seen the stuff that’s being stated and the stuff that individuals are discovering out, like, I’ve by no means been in rooms that individuals are speaking about, and I by no means knew they existed,” Ray J stated on Friday. “And lots of people within the trade can agree with me on that sense.”

He continued, “We simply want to make use of it as a second to replicate, to not criticize, however discover a higher approach to transfer ahead as leaders, people on this tradition that we’re in proper now.” (Us Weekly reached out to Ray J for additional remark.)

Diddy has pleaded not responsible to the fees. His lawyer issued a press release earlier this week, claiming the investigation is a part of an “unjust prosecution.”

“We’re dissatisfied with the choice to pursue what we imagine is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Lawyer’s Workplace,” Diddy’s legal professional Marc Agnifilo advised Us Weekly in a press release. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his youngsters and dealing to uplift the Black group.”

Agnifilo added, “He’s an imperfect particular person, however he isn’t a prison. To his credit score Mr. Combs has been nothing however cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York final week in anticipation of those expenses. Please reserve your judgment till you might have all of the information. These are the acts of an harmless man with nothing to cover, and he appears ahead to clearing his identify in court docket.”

In case you or somebody has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).