Raw: Sept. 29, 2025 | WWE

Asuka sprayed IYO SKY with poison mist 03:02 After IYO SKY helps Rhea Ripley against an attack from Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Empress of Tomorrow sprays poison mist into the eyes of SKY. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more. #WWERAW

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev 03:02 Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio sneaks out a victory against the menacing Rusev. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

Dominik Mysterio faced the dominant Rusev with the Intercontinental Title on the line.

Rusev brutalized Dirty Dom for most of the match, grounding the champion.

Mysterio got back into the contest with a 619 to the midsection, but he missed with a frog splash, allowing Rusev to hit the Machka kick.

Mysterio kicked out before squirming away from an Accolade attempt.

While trying to get Rusev disqualified, Dirty Dom evoked Eddie Guerrero by giving the title to the challenger and falling to the mat, but the attempt did not pay dividends.

While the referee’s back was turned, Mysterio hit Rusev below the belt and rolled up his challenger to miraculously retain his title.

Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley 02:59 The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez battles an unstable Bayley. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

The seemingly unstable Bayley went one-on-one with The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez dominated Bayley in the beginning, using her supreme power to leave Bayley on the mat.

Bayley fired back with a Swanton Bomb, but Rodriguez kicked out.

Perez interfered behind the official’s back, allowing Rodriguez to hit the Tejana Bomb to get the victory.

After the match, Lyra Valkyria attempted to help Bayley during a two-on-one attack from The Judgment Day, but she was overwhelmed by Rodriguez and Perez.

Watching this unfold, Bayley completely changed gears, helping Valkyria fight off her attackers.

LA Knight def. Kofi Kingston 02:57 LA Knight goes one-on-one with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

After a backstage confrontation, LA Knight took on The New Day’s Kofi Kingston.

Knight attempted to go for the leaping elbow but opted to strike Xavier Woods, who went up to the apron.

Kingston tried Trouble in Paradise, but Knight countered with the BFT to get the win.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated confrontation 05:03 Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins hold nothing back during a shocking faceoff. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more. #WWERAW

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. Los Americanos 03:02 AJ Styles and Dragon Lee team to take on Los Americanos. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

AJ Styles combined forces with Dragon Lee to take on Los Americanos in their in-ring debut.

El Grande Americano interfered on multiple occasions until Styles dropped him on the floor.

Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Rayo Americano before nailing the Styles Clash on Bravo Americano to get the win for his team.

The Usos def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match 03:59 Roman Reigns makes his huge return, blowing the roof off of the Lenovo Center, to help The Usos against The Vision. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

The Usos battled Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a chaotic Tornado Tag Team Match.

Breakker wiped out “Big Jim” with a flying clothesline, sending him crashing through the announce table.

Despite being buried under the table, Jimmy miraculously came back to help Jey.

However, Reed hit a Jagged Edge on Jimmy before Breakker Speared Jey.

The Vision then stacked The Usos before Roman Reigns returned, which blew the roof off the Lenovo Center.