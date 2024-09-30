Location: M&T Financial institution Stadium

Closing rating: Ravens 35, Payments 10

Data: Payments (3-1), Ravens (2-2)

Subsequent opponent: Payments at Texans on Sunday, October 6 at 1 pm ET

The Buffalo Payments (3-1) fell to the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) 35-10 on Sunday Evening Soccer in Baltimore.

Payments QB Josh Allen completed with 180 yards passing and 21 yards on the bottom. RB James Prepare dinner led the bottom sport with 39 yards speeding, whereas RB Ty Johnson scored the lone landing of the day for the Payments. WR Khalil Shakir led all Payments receivers with 62 yards. Rookie WR Keon Coleman additionally hauled in 3 catches for 51 yards and TE Dalton Kincaid caught 5 passes for 47 yards.