Location: M&T Financial institution Stadium
Closing rating: Ravens 35, Payments 10
Data: Payments (3-1), Ravens (2-2)
Subsequent opponent: Payments at Texans on Sunday, October 6 at 1 pm ET
The Buffalo Payments (3-1) fell to the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) 35-10 on Sunday Evening Soccer in Baltimore.
Payments QB Josh Allen completed with 180 yards passing and 21 yards on the bottom. RB James Prepare dinner led the bottom sport with 39 yards speeding, whereas RB Ty Johnson scored the lone landing of the day for the Payments. WR Khalil Shakir led all Payments receivers with 62 yards. Rookie WR Keon Coleman additionally hauled in 3 catches for 51 yards and TE Dalton Kincaid caught 5 passes for 47 yards.
On the defensive aspect, LB Dorian Williams led the protection with 12 whole tackles and LB Baylon Spector had the one sack for the protection. Within the secondary, CB Rasul Douglas led the secondary with seven whole tackles.