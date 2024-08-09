Raven Saunders, the masked shot putter, qualifies for Olympics final

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Who was that masked individual?

It was Raven Saunders, after all — the theatrical American shot put standout who makes use of the pronouns they and them and brings their very own distinctive fashion to each meet they attend.

Saunders certified for the Olympic last Thursday, sporting a full-faced black masks and gold-hued sun shades. Their hair was dyed neon inexperienced on one facet and purple on the opposite. Saunders had gold grills protecting their higher and decrease enamel, together with lengthy fingernails on their left hand that have been bedazzled and in Workforce USA colours and the letters H-U-L-Okay.

That is Saunders’ alter ego as soon as the shot put begins flying. Turning into “The Hulk” helps them really feel like a superhero on the brink of hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of metallic.

“I’m in full kind,” Saunders stated of their costume. “I needed to remind the individuals, I’m who I’m.”

And that’s a menace so as to add one other medal to the silver they took in Tokyo. And a mental-health advocate. And a task mannequin. And a reminder to the world that the Olympics are a bridge that may attain properly past sports activities.

“It’s one solution to make me stand out and encourage different ladies,” Saunders stated of their shot-put persona. “Numerous youthful athletes are coming via they usually actually push their very own kinds.”

After scratching on their first throw, they recorded 17.93 meters on their second and 18.62 on their last to make sure their spot within the last. As traditional, will probably be as attention-grabbing to see what Saunders wears as how far they throw.

“I’ve one thing even higher,” they stated of what’s in retailer.

On the medals ceremony in Tokyo, Saunders crossed their arms and shaped an “X” with their wrists. Saunders defined the “X” stood for “the intersection of the place all people who find themselves oppressed meet.”

The 28-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, competed at Southern Illinois earlier than transferring to Ole Miss. They gained NCAA shot put titles at each colleges, in 2015 and 2016.

Saunders missed the 2023 world championships when they have been suspended for 18 months due to three “whereabouts failures” — lacking drug assessments — inside a 12-month interval.

It was all a part of a darkish time for Saunders, whose mother died unexpectedly simply after the Tokyo Video games and in addition went via hip surgical procedure.

There was critical consideration to strolling away from the game.

Raven Saunders, of the US, competes in the course of the ladies’s shot put qualification on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Picture/Ashley Landis)

“Irrespective of how darkish it will get, irrespective of how robust — there can be mild,” Saunders stated. “These darkish moments, these darkish days, I dragged myself off the bed and drag myself to weight room, tears in my eyes, begging, ‘When is that this going to be over?’ I simply saved preventing each single day. It felt like for months on finish, and at last I had a breakthrough. That’s the ability of resilience and persistence and belief and religion.”

Saunders has not shied away from discussing their mental-health hurdles. If that message seeps via to others, it’s nice with them.

“I actually stated that If I made this crew, after I made this crew, that it was for the individuals,” Saunders stated. “It was for the people who jogged my memory of who I used to be after I was down, after I was out, after I was suspended.”

