Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig’s Relationship Timeline

Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig don’t want a standard marriage to show their love for each other.

Jones and Koenig reportedly began relationship in 2016 and welcomed their first child, son Isaiah, two years later.

Regardless of holding their relationship comparatively personal, Jones gave a candid look inside her romance with the Vampire Weekend singer in July 2024.

“We’re not married,” Jones informed The New Yorker on the time. “We simply type of name one another [husband and wife]. However we’re what we’re, within the eyes of God!”

Rashida famous that her mother and father, Quincy Jones and late mannequin Peggy Lipton, solely obtained married when her dad had his first mind aneurysm and her sister, Kidada Jones, was 6 months previous. The previous couple tied the knot in 1974 and divorced in 1989.

“I’m certain we’ll get married sooner or later, however we principally are,” Rashida gushed.

Hold scrolling for a glance again at Rashida and Koenig’s relationship timeline:

October 2017

After they had been first linked in 2016, the couple confirmed up on the Hammer’s Museum Gala within the Backyard in Los Angeles.

September 2018

Us Weekly solely confirmed that Rashida and Koenig had welcomed their son, Isaiah, a number of months earlier.

January 2020

Rashida and Koenig attended the annual Pre-Grammy Gala collectively.

September 2023

The lovebirds dressed as much as attend a Chanel dinner celebrating the Sofia Coppola Archive in Los Angeles.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

March 2024

Rashida and Koenig attended the 2024 Vainness Honest Oscar Social gathering.

July 2024

Rashida clarified that she and Koenig are solely married “within the eyes of God,” not in a authorized sense.

“I’m certain we’ll get married sooner or later, however we principally are,” she defined to The New Yorker.