Rascal Flatts bringing 25th anniversary reunion tour to Oklahoma

Nation music band Rascal Flatts introduced they're reuniting for a twenty fifth anniversary tour, and so they're bringing the present to Oklahoma. The band has ended its hiatus and can hit the street to have a good time its twenty fifth anniversary with the "Life is a Freeway" tour. The newly introduced tour will function Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. The "Life is a Freeway" tour will make a cease on the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant on Saturday, Feb. 22. It is amongst greater than 20 exhibits at the moment slated for the upcoming tour. "It's laborious to imagine that 2025 would be the twenty fifth anniversary of Rascal Flatts… and that felt like the right time to get again in entrance of all of YOU who've given us a lot," Rascal Flatts posted on social media with the announcement. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Click on right here for ticket info from Ticketmaster.

