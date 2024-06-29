Raquel Leviss Wants to Manifest ‘Fun Summer Fling,’ Talks Sex Rules

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss revealed she is “able to date” — however stated intercourse received’t be on the desk for some time.

“I’m wanting ahead to it,” Leviss, 29, stated of courting on the Thursday, June 27, episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “I’m searching for somebody who’s secure and dependable and emotionally mature, emotionally secure, and somebody who’s gonna deal with me proper.”

The previous Vanderpump Guidelines star famous that she has “gotten my life so as sufficient the place I’m open to that” subsequent step.

Leviss defined that she has been engaged on herself since making headlines for her affair with Tom Sandoval in March 2023.

Sandoval, 40, was courting Ariana Madix when he started hooking up with Leviss. As soon as information of the scandal broke, Leviss and Sandoval’s romance quickly fizzled out and she or he checked right into a psychological well being facility to navigate her “love habit.” (Sandoval and Madix additionally ended their relationship after 9 years collectively.)

The truth star revealed on Thursday that she is now able to manifest a “enjoyable summer time fling that might result in one thing extra critical.”

Whereas Leviss is open to discovering love once more, she stated she has new guidelines for how briskly a relationship will progress.

“I undoubtedly wouldn’t sleep with somebody on the third date, particularly as a result of I have already got a status,” she informed her listeners. “[I] don’t want individuals making assumptions about me being straightforward.”

Elsewhere within the podcast, Leviss confessed, “I assume I kinda am a little bit afraid of romance.” She revealed that her “worst-case state of affairs” is “falling in love with somebody who’s not a great high quality individual and getting connected.”

She made it clear that she is now searching for a extra dedicated relationship, particularly in relation to the intimacy facet.

“I must really feel secure with them,” Leviss stated. “[And] really feel like they’re additionally not going to sleep round on me earlier than taking that step.”

She additional defined that she was suggested in therapy that she ought to wait “at the least” two months earlier than having intercourse with a brand new companion. Leviss confessed she is looking for “steadiness” because it looks like that could be an “excessive” measurement.

As Leviss continues to navigate her love life, Sandoval has moved on with somebody new. Sandoval went public with mannequin Victoria Lee Robinson in February. Madix, in the meantime, has been courting Daniel Wai since spring 2023.