Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrested in Romania Over Illegal Drug Possession Charge

Rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested this weekend in Romania over unlawful drug possession costs. He later apologized on social media.

“Throughout a recital held throughout a music pageant held within the Costinești resort, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of hashish (threat drug) and consumed (onstage) one other quantity of hashish below the form of a craft cigarette,” a translated press launch from Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT reads. “We make it clear that, throughout your entire prison course of, the investigated individuals profit from the procedural rights and ensures offered by the Code of Legal Process, in addition to the presumption of innocence.”

Hashish is unlawful for leisure use in Romania. Khalifa was within the nation for the Seashore Please! Pageant, the place he carried out on Saturday night time. A video on-line reveals the rapper being escorted out of the venue by authorities. He was charged with unlawful drug possession, however was later launched from custody.

“Final nights present was superb,” Khalifa later wrote on X, previously Twitter. “I didn’t imply any disrespect to the nation of Romania by lighting up on stage. They had been very respectful and let me go. I’ll be again quickly. However and not using a massive ass joint subsequent time.”