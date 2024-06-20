Rapper Travis Scott arrested on disorderly intoxication charge in Miami Beach

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday on a disorderly intoxication cost after allegedly yelling at individuals on a yacht in Miami Seaside, Florida, police data present.

The 33-year-old “goosebumps” rapper, whose actual identify is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Focus on 4:30 a.m. on a cost of disorderly intoxication, in addition to trespassing property after warning.

Rapper and singer/songwriter Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami. Miami Dade Jail

Scott was arrested after police have been known as to the Miami Seaside Marina early Thursday on a report of a disturbance on a yacht, in response to a Miami Seaside Police arrest affidavit. An individual had known as dispatch saying individuals have been preventing on the vessel.

When officers arrived, they discovered Scott “standing by the dock yelling on the vessel occupants.” At first Scott complied with police instructions to take a seat down, however then he disregarded them. The complainant informed police he didn’t need to press adjustments, and simply wished the rapper off of the vessel.

Officers may sense “a powerful odor of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath,” the affidavit stated.

In the end, he agreed to depart the dock after menace of arrest, however he didn’t go quietly. In the course of the stroll to the boardwalk, Scott “walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” the affidavit stated.

He left the marina, however returned 5 minutes later and was seen by officers strolling again towards the vessel.

Scott spoke to a sergeant he had spoken to earlier and started yelling as soon as once more — “changing into erratic” and “disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and close by residential buildings inflicting a public disturbance,” the affidavit stated.

He was taken into custody at 1:17 a.m., the affidavit stated. Scott later admitted that he had been ingesting alcohol and acknowledged, “It’s Miami.”

A consultant for Scott stated that sources acquainted with the matter stated there was no bodily altercation with anybody and that the get together was rowdy.

Data present Scott submitted a bond of $650. He was launched from jail as of Thursday morning 9:30 a.m, sources acquainted with the matter stated.

Afterward Thursday, the star shared a photograph of his mugshot, edited with sun shades and headphones on, on his Instagram story.

Scott shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, although they’re now not collectively: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

His arrest comes simply eight days earlier than he’s set to start out his European tour, Circus Maximus, in The Netherlands subsequent Friday.