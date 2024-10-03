Rapper, social media star Lucas Coly dies at age 27

article Lucas Coly, a rapper and social media star, has died. He was 27. The entertainer’s company, I Uncover Stars, confirmed his dying on social media on Thursday in an Instagram publish that learn, “Relaxation in peace @iamlucascoly I like you bro. My coronary heart is ripped in half. Await me up there.” --> The rapper was recognized for the songs “I Simply Wanna,” “Break Ya Again” and “Numb,” which gained tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Coly was born in France in 1996 and later moved to the U.S. along with his household when he was 8 years previous, Forbes reported citing NBC Information.

-->

He began creating music within the early 2010s, with a few of his songs amassing tens of millions of views on YouTube.