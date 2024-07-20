Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted in $1 Million Wire Fraud Scheme

Sean Kingston and his mom, Janice Turner, are dealing with a long time in jail after being indicted on wire fraud expenses.

The rapper, whose actual identify is Kisean Anderson, and Turner each made their first appearances in Miami federal court docket Friday for his or her alleged involvement in a $1 million wire fraud scheme.

They’ve every been charged with one depend of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 5 counts of wire fraud in reference to a scheme to “defraud sufferer sellers of high-end specialty automobiles, jewellery and different items bought” by way of fraudulent paperwork. If convicted, Kingston and Turner every withstand 20 years in jail on every depend.

America Legal professional’s Workplace of the Southern District of Florida acknowledged in its indictment that the defendants “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they’d executed financial institution wire or different financial cost transfers.” The workplace alleges that the funds by no means went by, ensuing within the defendants acquiring $1 million in property regardless of non-payment.

Practically two months in the past, Kingston was arrested in California, a number of hours after a SWAT crew raided his rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida. On the time, the Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned the “Stunning Women” artist was taken into custody on a Florida warrant for quite a few fraud and theft expenses. His mom was additionally arrested that very same day.

Following his arrest in Could, Robert Rosenblatt, an lawyer representing Kingston and his mom, informed the Related Press in an electronic mail, “We’re conscious of a few of the allegations” being made in opposition to each of them. The assertion continued, “We stay up for addressing these in court docket and are assured of a profitable decision for Shawn and his mom.”