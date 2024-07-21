Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother indicted on federal charges in alleged $1M fraud scheme

MIAMI — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mom have been indicted in South Florida on federal fees of committing greater than $1 million value of fraud.

Kingston, 34, and his mom, 61-year-old Janice Turner, made their first appearances Friday in federal courtroom, in accordance with courtroom data. A Miami grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month accusing Kingston and his mom of collaborating in a scheme to defraud victims of high-end specialty autos, jewellery and different items by way of using fraudulent paperwork.

Kingston was booked into the Broward County jail on comparable state fees final month following a Could 23 arrest at Fort Irwin, an Military coaching base in California’s Mojave Desert the place he was performing. Turner was arrested the identical day as her son, when a SWAT group raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Based on the federal indictment, Kingston and Turner falsely claimed that they’d executed financial institution wire or different financial fee transfers for high-end objects when no such transfers had taken place. Investigators stated Kingston and Turner then stored over $1 million value of fraudulently bought objects regardless of not paying for them.

The warrants for the state fees say that from October to March, they stole nearly $500,000 in jewellery, greater than $200,000 from Financial institution of America, $160,000 from a Cadilac Escalade supplier, greater than $100,000 from First Republic Financial institution and $86,000 from the maker of custom-made beds.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with “Stunning Women” in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the tune “Eenie Meenie.”

Robert Rosenblatt, an legal professional for Kingston and his mom, didn’t instantly reply to a message looking for remark from The Related Press. He beforehand stated they regarded ahead to addressing the fees and have been “assured of a profitable decision.”

Kingston, whose authorized title is Kisean Anderson, was already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property.

His mom pleaded responsible in 2006 to financial institution fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served practically 1.5 years in jail, in accordance with federal courtroom data.