Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected unlawful drug possession at a St. Louis-area on line casino after Missouri Freeway Patrol officers discovered what the patrol mentioned have been 4 ecstacy tablets on him.

The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that’s residence to the Hollywood On line casino and Lodge, the place Nelly was discovered with the tablets, a web based Freeway Patrol arrest report mentioned. He additionally had an excellent warrant on a earlier cost of not having proof of insurance coverage for a automobile. His arrest occurred at 4:45 a.m., in response to the patrol’s report.

Whereas Nelly’s repesentatives didn’t instantly remark, one mentioned his lawyer would situation an announcement in regards to the arrest Wednesday night. A name to Maryland Heights police searching for remark was not instantly returned.

Nelly, whose beginning identify is Cornell Haynes II, grew up within the St. Louis space.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is thought for hits like “Scorching in Herre” and “Simply A Dream.” He’s had 4 No. 1 hits and acquired 9 Billboard Music Awards. He lately wrapped up a sequence of performances with Janet Jackson as a particular visitor on her tour.

He gained Grammy Awards in 2002 for Greatest Rap/Sung Collaboration and Greatest Male Solo Rap Efficiency, and his “Nellyville” was nominated that yr for each Greatest Rap Album and Album of the Yr. He additionally gained a Grammy the next yr for Greatest Rap Efficiency by a Duo or Group the next yr for “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

Past his recording profession, Nelly has appeared in a variety of movies and tv sequence, together with the sports activities movie “The Longest Yard” and a BET actuality sequence that includes his household. The artist introduced in April he was engaged to singer and actor Ashanti and the pair is anticipating a child.

Nelly was beforehand arrested on drug prices in 2015 and was additionally arrested in 2017 after a girl alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri, and Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Additionally contributing was Kaitlyn Huamani in Los Angeles.