Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis for an alleged prior incident, not charged with drug possesion despite ecstasy pills found

Rapper Nelly was arrested Wednesday for a beforehand issued quotation, based on the Missouri State Freeway Patrol.

On Wednesday, Nelly, whose actual title is Cornell Haynes Jr., was arrested at 4:45 a.m. CT in St. Louis, based on arrest information.

In an announcement from the Missouri State Freeway Patrol, officers confirmed Nelly’s arrest on the Hollywood On line casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri, the place the rapper was “initially contacted by the Patrol throughout an identification verification in accordance with Missouri Gaming Fee laws.”

“In the course of the verification course of, Haynes was discovered to have an lively warrant for his arrest from the Maryland Heights Police Division and was arrested with out incident,” the assertion continued. “Throughout a search of his individual incident to the arrest, Haynes was discovered to be in possession of 4 tablets. A preliminary investigation tentatively recognized the tablets as Ecstasy.”

Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a live performance in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. AP Picture/Seivan M. Salim, File

The “Scorching in Herre” and “Air Drive Ones” rapper was held at Maryland Heights Police Division and has since been launched, Missouri State Freeway Patrol information present.

In an announcement from Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, he stated the arrest “was focused by an overzealous, out of line officer” and clarified that he was “not charged with drug possession.”

“He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance coverage’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he acquired no discover,” Rosenblum stated within the assertion.

“After successful a number of jackpots at a venue the place Mr. Haynes incessantly visits and entertains at its amphitheater, as an alternative of simply supervising the switch of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a examine for warrants,” the assertion continued. “The officer knowledgeable Mr. Haynes a background examine was mandated when a participant received over a specific amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be unfaithful as he had received a number of jackpots for related or larger quantities together with one only a week prior with out incident or a background examine.”

“As soon as Mr. Haynes was knowledgeable of the warrant for a No Proof of insurance coverage infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his again and parade him by way of the on line casino in entrance of different patrons,” the assertion stated. “This officer then performed a search with out possible trigger the place he claimed to have discovered alleged “ecstasy” in Mr. Haynes’ private property. Underneath related circumstances, assuming there was an previous warrant with none discover to the person for no proof of insurance coverage, some other citizen would have been instructed to deal with it and allowed to go on their means.”

Final week, Nelly wrapped his performances with Janet Jackson on the summer season leg of her “Collectively Once more” tour. Nelly joined Jackson as a particular visitor.

The artist is slated to carry out on the Walworth County Truthful on the finish of the month.