Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis area on charges of possessing ecstasy, not having insurance

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday in St. Louis on fees of possessing ecstasy capsules and never having insurance coverage, the Missouri State Freeway Patrol mentioned.

Nelly, 49, the “Scorching in Right here” rapper whose actual identify is Cornell Haynes II, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. and charged with having 4 ecstasy capsules — a managed substance — and for being with out insurance coverage, in accordance with state patrol data.

The state patrol then delivered him to the Maryland Heights Police Division, the place he was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from a visitors cost within the St. Louis suburb, the police division mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.

In line with state patrol data, Nelly was launched on the Maryland Heights Police Division.

Scott Rosenblum, a lawyer for Nelly, addressed the fees in an announcement, stating that Nelly was not charged with drug possession, “He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance coverage’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he acquired no discover.”

The assertion mentioned Nelly was “focused by an overzealous, out of line officer,” who mentioned a background examine was required after Nelly gained a specific amount on the on line casino the place he was arrested.

Rosenblum mentioned a background examine has not beforehand been carried out when Nelly gained “related or better quantities” on the identical venue.

He mentioned the officer handcuffed Nelly “and parade[d] him via the on line casino,” after which “performed a search with out most likely trigger the place he claimed to have discovered alleged ‘ecstasy,'” in Nelly’s private objects.

Rosenblum mentioned Nelly is “repeatedly requested to produce proof of no warrants. Together with FBI checks,” as a requirement to journey internationally. “There have been none.”

“I’m 100% assured this case will go nowhere,” Rosenblum mentioned. “And we will likely be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”



