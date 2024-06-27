Rapper Killer Mike to Not Face Charges for Grammys Arrest

The saga surrounding Killer Mike‘s arrest on the Grammy Awards is a step nearer to a conclusion.

The Grammy Award successful rapper, actual title michael Santiago Render, was detained on the telecast on Feb. 4 following a scuffle with a safety guard exterior Crypto.com Enviornment. He won’t face costs for the incident after prosecutors within the Los Angeles Metropolis Lawyer’s Workplace have elected to not file.

“Mr. Render has efficiently accomplished the Workplace’s Listening to course of, together with a neighborhood service requirement that was imposed. We’ve got no additional remark presently,” per Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the L.A. Metropolis Lawyer’s Workplace. The information was first reported by TMZ.

THR broke the information that the rapper had been detained on Feb. 4 contained in the Grammys venue. The information despatched shockwaves via the music trade and past that night time as Killer Mike was recent from the stage after successful three trophies together with finest rap music, finest rap efficiency and finest rap album for Michael. Mike and his crew had maintained his innocence and claimed that he can be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Two days after the incident, he launched an announcement saying such and shedding extra gentle on what he claims occurred. “As you possibly can think about, there was so much going and there was some confusion round which door my crew and I ought to enter. We skilled an over-zealous safety guard, however my crew and I’ve the upmost confidence that I’ll in the end be cleared of all wrongdoing,” Mike stated within the assertion. On the time of his detainment, he had been on the transfer to Crypto.com Enviornment from the adjoining Peacock Theater, the location of the pre-show telecast.

Days later, he was pressed in regards to the incident by Sunny Hostin throughout an look on The View. “Backstage was overcrowded, the winners have been exuberant, and I feel safety obtained a little bit overzealous. It’s water below the bridge for me,” added Mike. “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs — [Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Medgar Evers]. I walked out with the identical dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I’d implore folks to only take that from it. Don’t dwell on the unhealthy stuff.”

TMZ reported (and revealed video) that the altercation occurred when Killer Mike tried to bypass safety who had requested to see his tickets for the telecast throughout a tense change.

June 26, 4:42 p.m. Up to date with assertion from the L.A. Metropolis Lawyer’s Workplace.