Rapper Julio Foolio Slain In Shooting In Florida

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Julio Foolio was reportedly shot and killed in Tampa on Sunday, in keeping with NBC Information.

Police have been known as to a lodge in Tampa shortly earlier than daybreak the place they found two automobiles within the lodge’s parking zone that had been broken by gunfire.

One one that has been recognized as Charles Jones, the authorized title of Julio Foolio, was pronounced useless on the scene, Three further victims have been present process therapy at an space hospital and are in steady situation, NBC reported.

Whereas investigators didn’t present any details about a possible motive for the capturing, Jones has a historical past of alleged involvement with organized crime and in 2022 accepted a plea deal for felony proof tampering in Georgia.

He additionally spoke candidly in interviews about surviving a number of makes an attempt on his life, together with an incident in 2022 when he was shot within the foot throughout an alleged ambush.

In line with his Instagram account, Jones was celebrating his twenty fifth birthday at an Airbnb rental however claimed that the celebration had been shut down by police earlier than the capturing occurred.

In a press release offered to NBC Information, an lawyer for Jones mentioned that after he was kicked out of the Airbnb, Jones and his entourage relocated to a Vacation Inn the place the alleged ambush occurred.

Julio Foolio launched his most up-to-date album, “Resurrection,” in April.