Rapper Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Fatman Scoop’s explanation for demise has been revealed.

The Connecticut medical expert’s workplace confirmed to ABC Information on Wednesday, September 25, that Fatman Scoop (actual title Isaac Freeman III) died of coronary heart illness.

Information broke final month that the musician died on the age of 56 hours after he collapsed in the course of a live performance in Connecticut. He was taken to a hospital after CPR was administered on the stage.

“It’s with profound unhappiness and really heavy hearts that we share the information of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Final evening, the world misplaced a radiant soul, a beacon of sunshine on the stage and in life,” a press release from the late rapper’s household learn on August 31. “Fatman Scoop was not only a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a buddy. He was the laughter in our lives, a relentless supply of assist, unwavering energy and braveness.”

The assertion continued, “As we mourn the lack of Fatman Scoop, we additionally have a good time this outstanding life and the numerous lives he touched. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of affection and brightness, it’s going to reside in our hearts and recollections perpetually.”

Fatman Scoop was greatest identified for his visitor spots on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Management” and Mariah Carey’s “I Like That.”

“Fatman Scoop was identified to the world because the undisputed voice of the membership,” his household concluded. “His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His pleasure was infectious and the generosity he prolonged to all will probably be deeply missed however by no means forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop is survived by his two kids, whom he shared with a previous accomplice.

The music trade, together with Elliott, have since rallied round Fatman Scoop’s household.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop household for STRENGTH throughout this tough time,” Elliott, 53, wrote by way of X on August 31. “Fatman Scoop VOICE & power have contributed to MANY songs that made the individuals really feel HAPPY & need to dance for over 2 a long time. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will NEVER be forgotten.”

Music producer Pure Chilly (a.okay.a. Birch Michael) additionally memorialized the late star in a poignant tribute.

“You taught me the right way to be the person I’m as we speak. I really like you Scoop. Thanks a lot for all the things you gave to me,” Pure Chilly wrote by way of Instagram. “I’m truthfully misplaced for phrases. You took me all around the world and had me performing alongside you on a few of the greatest and biggest phases on this planet, the stuff you taught me have truely [sic] made me the person I’m as we speak.”