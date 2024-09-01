Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Collapsing During Concert

Rapper Fatman Scoop died on the age of 53.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, identified professionally as Fatman Scoop,” an Instagram assertion shared by producer Pure Chilly (A.Ok.A. Birch Michael) on Saturday, August 31, learn. “You taught me the best way to be the person I’m at this time. I like you Scoop. Thanks a lot for all the things you gave to me.”

In his Instagram caption, Pure Chilly additional detailed their bond.

“I’m truthfully misplaced for phrases,” he wrote. “You took me everywhere in the world and had me performing alongside you on among the largest and biggest phases on this planet, the belongings you taught me have truely [sic] made me the person I’m at this time.”

A reason for demise was not instantly revealed. Hours earlier, Fatman Scoop collapsed in the course of a Friday, August 30, live performance in Connecticut. CPR was carried out on stage and he was taken to a hospital.

Fatman Scoop’s household broke their silence on his demise in a while Saturday, sharing a prolonged assertion on the late rapper’s Instagram web page.

“It’s with profound disappointment and really heavy hearts that we share the information of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Final night time, the world misplaced a radiant soul, a beacon of sunshine on the stage and in life,” the assertion learn. “Fatman Scoop was not only a world-class efficiency, he was a father, brother, uncle and a pal. He was the laughter in our lives, a continuing supply of assist, unwavering energy and braveness.”

The word continued, “As we mourn the lack of Fatman Scoop, we additionally have fun this outstanding life and the numerous lives he touched. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of affection and brightness, it’s going to reside in our hearts and reminiscences perpetually.”

Fatman Scoop was identified for his visitor spots on hits together with “Lose Management” by Missy Elliot and “I Like That” by Mariah Carey.

“Fatman Scoop was identified to the world because the undisputed voice of the membership,” his household added on Saturday. “His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His pleasure was infectious and the generosity he prolonged to all can be deeply missed however by no means forgotten.”

The music neighborhood has rallied round Fatman Scoop’s household, sharing their condolences.

“He was probably the most great folks I’ve ever met. He actually can be missed,” Crystal Waters wrote through Instagram remark. “Love and prayers out to his household.”

Lil Jon, in the meantime, added, “Relaxation Effectively, Brother.”

Fatman Scoop is survived by his two kids, whom he shared with a previous companion.