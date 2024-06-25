Rapidan Dam suffers partial failure, home in danger

The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota has suffered a partial failure however stays intact as of Monday afternoon.

Officers say the failure was on the west abutment. The river stream is being diverted alongside the west aspect.

The excellent news is the partial failure could have taken the stress off the dam, stopping a bigger collapse.

No evacuations ordered

There are not any plans for any mass evacuations, officers say. Anybody who’s in speedy hazard from the Rapidan Dam has been notified, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. Beneath is a view of the dam at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson.

Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency response officers offered an replace on the statewide flooding response and had been requested in regards to the state of affairs on the Rapidan Dam.

“We’re persevering with to observe the standing of the dam with native officers,” mentioned Homeland Safety and Emergency Administration Director Kristi Rollwagen. “We had been made conscious of the state of affairs about 4 a.m. this morning. We’re additionally wanting on the communication cell towers within the space and dealing to get assets down there to assist mobile communications. Proper now the integrity of the dam is undamaged, however we’ll proceed to observe it and concentrate on what’s occurring.”

“I do know the structural integrity of the dam has been a query for a very long time,” Gov. Walz mentioned. “The elimination of the dam has been a query that’s been up there.”

Blue Earth County Emergency Administration was knowledgeable of accumulating particles on the Rapidan Dam on Sunday. Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Administration, and Sheriff’s Workplace employees have been monitoring the dam.

County officers are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Motion Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam together with notification of probably affected residents, impacted regulatory businesses, and different native businesses.

The largest speedy risk from the diverted river stream is to a house instantly alongside the river banks subsequent to the dam.

The water that has breached the dam, speeding across the west aspect of the construction, has been consuming away on the grime on the banks at a quick fee.

In consequence, a white home on the west aspect of the river has seen its basis erode rapidly. Officers say the house will seemingly collapse.

The earth beneath a portion of the house is already utterly gone, leaving a part of the home dangling over the speeding water.

North Mankato builds levee; all 169 ramps closed

The Minnesota Division of Transportation (MnDOT) introduced that it’s going to shut Freeway 169 north of Mankato to Freeway 99 south of St. Peter Monday at 7 p.m. Visitors might be detoured to Freeway 99, Nicollet County Street 13, and Freeway 14.

MnDOT crews can even start putting in a worm dike alongside the shoulder roughly one mile south of the Freeway 169/93/County Street 8 interchange close to Le Sueur on Monday night time to mitigate additional flooding impacts.

Motorists are suggested to test present highway circumstances at www.511mn.org, as highway conditions are quickly altering.

The Metropolis of North Mankato labored Monday afternoon to construct a levee to guard decrease North Mankato. No evacuations or preparations from residents are wanted right now.

North Mankato Metropolis Administrator Kevin McCann says the work is being performed out of an abundance of warning.

“Even earlier than [the water would] get to this grime, it’d must stand up 4 ft,” defined McCann. “So, we’re nicely protected.”

McCann says, if the dam had been to interrupt, water ranges might surge six inches to 2 ft initially.

Energy outages

Xcel Vitality reported that ist substation at Rapidan was washed away within the flooding. Xcel reported just below 600 energy outages within the space as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are onsite, working to deploy a cell unit and return service to affected prospects.

In an replace Monday night time, the corporate mentioned it expects to have energy again by midnight.

A cell substation will restore energy to prospects east of the river. For 90 prospects west of the river, Xcel Vitality is working with BENCO Electrical Cooperative to attach them to the co-op’s strains.

“Our groups have been working diligently since floodwaters knocked out the Rapidan substation this morning to convey energy again to properties and companies within the space,” writes Ryan Lengthy, president of Xcel Vitality–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, in a offered assertion. “We urge residents to remain secure by avoiding any broken electrical gear and following all flooding precautions.”

Xcel Vitality can also be defending close by services in Mankato with sandbags in case water ranges rise additional.

Xcel Vitality substation washed away on the Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. Picture credit score: Xcel Vitality

Bridge closures doable

The County Street 33 and County Street 90 bridges are being carefully monitored for particles passing downstream and could also be closed if crucial.

County officers are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Motion Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam together with notification of probably affected residents, impacted regulatory businesses and different native businesses.

South central Minnesota freeway closures

Highways CLOSED or have site visitors restrictions as of 1:10 p.m. on Monday, June 24:

Freeway 60 in Windom. Anticipated to shut right now. Monitor 511mn.org for detour data.

Freeway 62 in Windom. Momentary detour. (closed June 24)

Freeway 169, St. Peter (close to Union Avenue) – Look ahead to lane restrictions, and doable closure. (June 24)

Freeway 22 south of St. Peter to Kasota. Visitors could use Hwy 169 as an alternate route. (closed June 24)

Freeway 169/60 – all entrance and exit ramps to the Lookout Drive/Heart Avenue space in Mankato/North Mankato are closed (June 24)

Freeway 99, close to the Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter – bridge and freeway are closed. Visitors is detoured to Freeway 169, 14, 22, Shanaska Creek Street, and Le Sueur County Roads 21 (Golf Course Street).

Southbound Freeway 169, Mankato (close to Joyful Chef). Flip lane restrictions. (June 23)

Eastbound Freeway 60 east of Lake Crystal. Lane closure. (June 23)

Freeway 15 north of Madelia. Visitors detoured to Watonwan County Roads 6, 13, and 27. (closed June 23)

Freeway 71 in Jackson. Visitors is detoured to Interstate 90, Freeway 86, and Jackson County Street 34. (closed June 22)

Freeway 62 east of Fulda (close to Talcot Lake). Visitors is detoured to Cottonwood County Roads 7, 13 and 5. (closed June 22)

Freeway 22 south of Kasota. Water on the shoulder. (June 22)

Freeway 93, between Freeway 169 and Le Sueur. Motorists ought to use alternate routes. (closed June 22).

Northbound Freeway 169, north of St. Peter. Visitors is head-to-head within the southbound lanes. (June 22)

Freeway 14 close to Janesville. Visitors detoured to 1st and S Major Avenue in Janesville. (closed June 22)

Freeway 60 north of Heron Lake to Worthington. Visitors detoured to I-90 and Freeway 86. (closed June 22)

Freeway 30 east of Mapleton. Momentary detour. (closed June 22)

Freeway 13 in Waterville. Open to native site visitors solely; anticipate delays. Flip lane restrictions (June 21)

Freeway 19 east of Henderson. Visitors detoured to Freeway 19 west of Henderson, Sibley County Street 17 (391st Avenue), Sibley County Street 8 (336th Avenue), and Freeway 169. (closed June 19)

Highways OPEN:

The detour for the doorway ramp closure at Freeway 169 to eastbound I-90 close to Blue Earth has been routed again to Faribault County Street 16 and 17.

Freeway 22 in Mankato close to Bassett Drive. Flip lane restrictions eliminated.

Freeway 4 north of St. James.

Freeway 30 east of Westbrook.

Freeway 59, north of Worthington. Lane restrictions faraway from a number of places.

Freeway 75 close to Hardwick. Lane restrictions eliminated.

Freeway 75, south of Luverne to the Iowa border.

Freeway 91, north of Adrian

Freeway 86 (two miles south of I-90). Lane restriction eliminated.

Freeway 13, south of Waseca

Eastbound Interstate 90 from Luverne to Adrian.

Westbound Interstate 90 from Worthington to Luverne

Ramps at Freeway 169/Lookout Drive, Mankato

MnDOT crews will proceed to observe flooded highways and bridges and open them as quickly as it’s secure to take action. Highways and bridges impacted by floods must be inspected for injury and security previous to opening.

When a highway is closed it’s unlawful to journey in that space. Motorists will be fined as much as $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. As well as, if vacationers must be rescued from a closed highway, different bills and penalties will apply.

Southern Minnesota flooding

The Rice County Sheriff’s Workplace shared drone footage displaying a considerable quantity of water nicely past the banks of the Cannon River. As soon as the water recedes, cleanup efforts will start.

Till then, the county is asking residents and enterprise homeowners to electronic mail particulars about any storm-related property injury. That data might be used to attempt to get catastrophe aid from each the state and federal governments.

Simply down the river on the Memorial Subject in Dundas, dozens of individuals helped the Dundas Dukes sandbag the sector on Friday. Nonetheless, it wasn’t sufficient to maintain the infield dry because the river reached document ranges over the weekend.

In the meantime, public well being officers are reminding individuals in regards to the risks of floodwater contamination. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, residents can drop off flood contaminated gadgets on the county’s stable waste facility in Dundas.

Additional south, members of the Waterville neighborhood are in a race in opposition to time as water ranges proceed to rise, leaving elements of the world unrecognizable. Metropolis directors say 1,000 have already stuffed and distributed 60,000 sandbags.

“That is by all accounts the most important flooding occasion that Waterville has skilled,” Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler mentioned.

Le Sueur County, notably the Metropolis of Waterville, has been hit exhausting with 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor’s workplace says has put native lakes and the Cannon River at “uncontrollable” water ranges.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, together with Congresswoman Angie Craig, visited the world on Sunday to survey the injury and vowed to do no matter they may to safe federal assets to assist communities get well.