Rapid Recap: Patriots Fall to 49ers

5. Patriots are actually 1-3

With the damage and mistake-riddled defeat, the Patriots dropped their third sport in a row and fell to 1-3 in 2024, in some way with even larger damage questions than they entered the sport with. Even after an prolonged break, the efficiency featured too many errors that carried over from the loss to the Jets. Turnovers on two of their first three possessions set an early tone and New England was by no means capable of claw their method again into the sport even after flashing slightly little bit of life that bookended halftime.

Issues settled down within the second half, with the 49ers getting in on the error parade and giving the Patriots some alternatives. Jabrill Peppers’ interception within the fourth quarter gave the Pats one other likelihood to chop it to a one-score sport, however that drive would fizzle out on fourth down nonetheless on New England’s aspect of the 50-yard line.

The 49ers late run of errors stored the rating comparatively shut, however after the primary landing of the third quarter, New England was held out of the tip zone.

David Andrews left the sport within the first quarter with a shoulder damage and didn’t return. After the crew’s struggles at heart all through the summer season this shall be a significant growth to observe. The offense line has been hit laborious by accidents however Andrews has been one in all their few constants. Now that reliability may very well be up within the air.

Kyle Dugger and Caedan Wallace additionally left with ankle accidents and didn’t return. Wallace was already combating a knee damage this previous week. His potential absence would additional deplete an already-beleaguered deal with group.

New England will proceed to search for solutions after back-to-back losses and they should discover some fast earlier than their season spirals away from them. The accidents proceed to pile up and will definitely complicate any makes an attempt to reverse the shedding development.