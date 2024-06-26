Ranking the top prospects for the 2024 NHL draft

NHL draft week is formally upon us. The Stanley Cup was awarded Monday night time after one of many best Finals in a long time. The eye turns away from the sport’s brightest stars, away from the silver trophy and towards gamers who groups hope will be a part of their Stanley Cup success sooner or later.

For the San Jose Sharks, a franchise cornerstone awaits. For the opposite 31 groups, a plethora of proficient forwards and impactful defensemen. What the draft might lack in generational star energy, it makes up for in depth. Lots of the gamers chosen this weekend will go on to have good NHL careers, win Stanley Cups and blow expectations out of the water.

The ultimate rating accounts for mannequin projections, mannequin confidence, viewings, mix outcomes and trade intel. Moreso than earlier iterations, gamers will rise and fall on this rating primarily based on viewings and trade experience. Be it perception in a participant’s means to make issues occur, defensive play that is not weighed as closely within the mannequin or trade hesitancy surrounding the participant, there are various causes gamers transfer up and down a listing. I desire to weigh upside and potential greater than these throughout the trade however have gained an appreciation for gamers with decrease ceilings and extra projectable improvement curves.

Nobody wins or loses the Stanley Cup on draft day, however you’ll be able to’t win one with out nailing a couple of draft picks alongside the way in which. Step one to glory begins Friday.

Right here is my closing Massive Board, with protection starting Friday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+) and Saturday, June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+).

1. Macklin Celebrini

F, Boston College

Earlier rating: 1

A franchise cornerstone middle who can have a direct impression, Celebrini is the highest prize of the category for good cause. There isn’t a space of the sport the place respectable issues exist. Merely put, he doesn’t have a weak level. He excels as a 200-foot participant, making vital contributions on each ends of the ice. A expertise so uncommon, he turned one of many few true freshmen to win the Hobey Baker as the highest participant in school hockey.

Offensively, he navigates the center of the ice, disrupts defensive schemes and finds passing lanes that others can not. His puck safety abilities, willingness to play via contact, spin off defenders and keep play are qualities that may translate nicely to the NHL. Even with out the puck, he stays a scoring risk on account of his means to seek out open areas, maintain his stick away from defenders and launch the puck shortly.

His distinctive toolbox means that he will likely be an elite play driver and two-way middle on the NHL stage. He is a participant whom coaches will likely be snug utilizing in all conditions in opposition to different group’s greatest gamers. Whereas not generational, he’s transformative for a franchise and somebody a group can construct a Stanley Cup contender round.