Ranking 2024 NFL divisions by quarterbacks: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson help AFC North headline list

Some NFL groups have elite quarterbacks. Others, not a lot. However which of the league’s eight divisions boast probably the most collective expertise beneath heart? In different phrases, which divisions are most entertaining in accordance with their mixed star energy at signal-caller? And which of them determine to be best?

We have ranked all eight, from least to finest, because the 2024 NFL season approaches:

8. NFC South



It is no coincidence that this division is usually thought-about the weakest of the eight. Cousins is regular as they arrive as a gutsy and mechanically sound pocket passer, however he is happening 36, coming off a critical damage and simply acclimating to a brand new lineup. Mayfield is endlessly scrappy however has but to string collectively dependable seasons. Carr is resilient however streaky, nonetheless trying to find a big-game run. And Younger, whereas poised, continues to be a serious projection coming off a sluggish debut in a cratering supporting solid. Wager on any one in all these at your individual danger.

7. AFC West



Speak about a top-heavy quartet. Mahomes is already Corridor of Fame-bound after his third Tremendous Bowl title in 5 years, an annual standard-setter whether or not slinging it deep or slugging it out when it issues most. He is by no means not a enjoyable watch. Herbert stays a pristine prototype, with a laser arm and elite measurement from the pocket, even when quizzical teaching has helped sink his late-year resume. The remainder is anybody’s guess: O’Connell confirmed grit as a rookie-year fill-in however could possibly be unseated by Gardner Minshew. And Nix, regardless of environment friendly school expertise, is a complete unknown. You possibly can fairly safely name this a two-horse race.

6. AFC South



Name this the Division of Younger Upside/Query Marks. Stroud is seeking to meet MVP expectations after a stunningly dynamic debut, during which he each managed the ball and pushed it downfield with a veteran’s authority. Lawrence is seeking to reside as much as a hefty new contract after three seasons blended with tantalizing passing zip and curious decision-making. Each Levis and Richardson have the scale, type and attitudes of Josh Allen-esque difference-makers, albeit with valuable little expertise and damage issues. If all keep wholesome, the potential for fireworks is immense.

5. NFC North



This group has undergone critical change in personnel and/or opinion. Love completed his first gig as a starter with one of the vital full of life arms within the NFL, promising Inexperienced Bay one other big-time gunslinger. Goff might have off-script limitations however has totally rejuvenated himself, going from Rams castoff to powerful figurehead of perhaps the league’s most balanced offense. Darnold could also be a placeholder for chill rookie J.J. McCarthy, however with a stable arm in a sturdy setup, he could possibly be due for profession marks. Williams has but to take an NFL snap however boasts pure play-making pizzazz. In a yr’s time, this division may skyrocket.

4. NFC East



One other top-heavy unit, however with a bit extra confirmed manufacturing up prime and a bit extra upside on the cellar. Hurts was extra mercurial as a field-reader within the follow-up to his MVP bid, however he is proven he is obtained Tremendous Bowl-caliber mettle, powerful operating and downfield contact. Prescott lacks such a postseason resume, however is constantly one of many NFL’s savviest all-around pocket passers. Jones has largely been a turnover/damage magnet amid New York’s perpetual rebuild however at the least has led a playoff run as a ball-control twin menace. Daniels raises issues attributable to his wiry body, however may add main electrical energy. E book at the least two of those for a playoff bid.

3. NFC West



The “Simply Win” division. OK, perhaps it solely applies up prime, however Purdy has been near inevitable as San Francisco’s improbably sterling level guard, showcasing each effectivity and play-extending athleticism to go 21-6, together with playoffs, as a No. 1. Stafford could also be nearing the top attributable to his damage historical past, however retains a cannon three years after taking the Rams the space. Smith nonetheless battles to be constant, however has proven a knack for crunch-time darts. And Murray, although typically erratic by the air, continues to be elusive and at last has some constructing blocks at his disposal. This division could possibly be tight in actual life.

2. AFC East



The boom-or-bust division. Even with an overhauled receiving corps, Allen is a one-man wrecking crew, possessing unmatched aptitude as a rugged scrambler and deep-ball launcher. Rodgers has main medical issues coming off a critical damage happening 41, nevertheless it’s arduous to disclaim his craftiness as a precision thrower, particularly in a gifted lineup. Tagovailoa depends closely on timing, nonetheless seeking to show himself on the massive stage, however is likely one of the league’s best pinpoint passers. And Brissett, whereas higher suited to bench duties, is at the least a serviceable bridge to rookie Drake Maye. You may discover three Professional Bowlers on this group alone.

1. AFC North



Which different division, apart from the Mahomes-weighted AFC West, boasts a prime two with a mixed two NFL MVPs and three convention championship bids? Burrow has to remain upright to remain related, however when wholesome, he is been arguably the best contact passer beneath the brightest lights, this aspect of Mahomes. Jackson stays a home-run menace each time he strikes, and his aerial operation was additionally steadier in 2023. Watson is a strolling purple flag, due to unpredictable availability, however he is at the least proven flashes of his classic Professional Bowl self. Wilson is a distinct athlete than he was on the peak of his championship period, and he might effectively give option to the extra electrical Justin Fields, however has tons of expertise. This division, and its quarterbacks, can get ugly. However they virtually all the time make for powerful outs.