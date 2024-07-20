Rangers vs Manchester United LIVE! Friendly result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

Rangers vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Manchester United picked up their first pre-season win of the summer season as they beat Rangers 2-0 at Murrayfield. Leny Yoro and Jadon Sancho each began in a comparatively sturdy lineup for the first-half. Summer season signing Yoro was composed on the ball and sharp when referred to as into motion on the again, sliding in properly with a last-ditch problem early on as Rangers bought in behind.

Sancho was pretty quiet on the left wing, with Amad Diallo on the other flank stealing the present with an excellent efficiency. He was a relentless risk on the appropriate wing, organising an early likelihood for Ethan Wheatley and the striker blazed over when he ought to have scored. Amad bought his reward for his show earlier than the break, slicing inside onto his left foot and whipping an excellent end into the underside nook.

Erik ten Hag made ten modifications at half-time, Andre Onana the one participant to maintain his place, and there was unsurprisingly a slower tempo to the match. There was little in the way in which of clear-cut probabilities till Joe Hugill doubled the lead with an excellent strike, the 20-year-old firing off the underside of the bar after being performed in by Maxi Oyedele.

Rangers vs Man United newest updates

FT: First win of summer season for Man United

GOAL! Hugill with sensational end

GOAL! Amad fires Man United into lead

Thanks for following!

Ten Hag praises Man United hierarchy

Man United have already introduced in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer season, and Erik ten Hag is happy with the fast work within the switch window.

“This is superb,” the Dutchman says.

“We’re on the entrance foot, very proactive. Management is doing an amazing job on this second. That’s how we wish to act. At United we’re extremely bold.

“The sooner you may get your gamers in, then you possibly can work in your workforce.”

Ten Hag lays down problem for Amad

“This needs to be Amad Diallo’s 12 months.”“Now we have to see Amad another way, he isn’t inexperienced anymore. I belief him.”

Put up-match ideas from Yoro

“It was unimaginable,” he tells MUTV.

“I’m pleased with my efficiency. The workers make me comfy.

“For me it’s actually good. We go to America for 3 aggressive video games.

“The workforce will give every part to win them.”

Yoro makes first begin!

So Leny Yoro is up and operating in a Man United shirt.

He performed the primary 45 minutes this afternoon, alongside Jonny Evans, and he was composed on the ball, with little defending to be achieved.

Leny Yoro’s sport by numbers vs. Rangers: 45 minutes performed

100% duels received (1/1)

92% cross accuracy (44/48)

4 correct lengthy balls

2x possession received

1 block

1 clearance

1 deal with

0 fouls conceded

Some end!

Man United principally had one likelihood within the second-half… Joe Hugill was prepared!

Crashed off the underside of the bar and previous Jack Butland.

FT: Rangers 0-2 Man United

That’ll do at Murrayfield.

Man United with their first win of the summer season, Amad and Hugill with the objectives in an improved show.

Ten Hag shall be fairly glad with that.

Rangers 0-2 Man United

88 minutes: Onana’s fifth save, and the perfect of them.

Rangers come ahead down their left, ball swung into the field and Danilo’s volley is an efficient one.

Onana down properly at his close to submit to parry it away.

Rangers 0-2 Man United

86 minutes: Each side enjoying like they’re prepared for the full-time whistle.

I’m going to take a wild guess that we don’t get a second of added-time…

Rangers 0-2 Man United

17:56 , Matt Verri

Balogun pings a ball excessive of the United defence, Matondo is in however he can’t make contact with the volley.

Fish bought caught on the market on the again.

Rangers 0-2 Man United

80 minutes: 9 Rangers subs has not helped the tempo of the match.

Scottish facet seeing loads of the ball, as United sit off, however struggling to create something.

Been a routine afternoon for Onana to this point.

These Rangers modifications…

17:50 , Matt Verri

75′ | Man Utd 2-0 Rangers 🔄 SUB: 9 modifications for Rangers. ➡️ ON: King, Goldson, Balogun, Ridvan, Dowell, McKinnon, McCausland, Lowry & Danilo ⬅️ OFF: Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright & Dessers — Rangers Soccer Membership (@RangersFC) July 20, 2024

Rangers 0-2 Man United

75 minutes: Rangers have solely made one change up up to now, however that’s about to alter.

There are…. a number of gamers approaching. Seems to be like close to sufficient the whole facet.

Rangers 0-2 Man United

72 minutes: Rangers can break, Dessers charging into area and he squares it in the direction of Matondo.

An excessive amount of on the cross, Matondo pressured broad and the prospect goes.

GOAL! Rangers 0-2 Man United | Joe Hugill 70′

Sensational end!

Ball slid by to Hugill by Oyedele, the striker runs onto it and hammers an excellent strike off the underside of the bar.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

66 minutes: Amass slides in, Ogunneye jumps for the header, Onana flaps at skinny air.

It’s a large number within the field from United, however they only about survive. Onana was far and wide.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

65 minutes: Rain continues to fall at Murrayfield.

It’s practically silent within the stands – undecided the followers are notably impressed with the July climate.

You’d hear it if somebody sneezed.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

62 minutes: Not a lot tempo to United’s play in the mean time.

Enjoying it round at strolling tempo in midfield and defence.

Onana’s cross by the traces is an efficient one, right here come United on the assault. Hannibal topples over, whistle goes.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

59 minutes: Likelihood for Rangers… excellent from Fish!

Low ball into the center, Matondo is free and will get a shot away, however Fish slides in and United survive.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

58 minutes: Matondo cuts onto his proper foot, has choices for the cross however goes to twist an effort from the sting of the world.

Begins straight at Onana, finishes straight at Onana.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

55 minutes: Hannibal desires a free-kick, or a nook, or something that isn’t a goal-kick.

It’s a goal-kick. Diomande too sturdy.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

53 minutes: Onana the one participant older than 21 on this United facet now.

They’re on prime in the mean time, although. Rangers haven’t supplied something for the reason that break.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

50 minutes: Matondo, the one Rangers change on the break, wins a nook for his facet.

Swung deep, gamers falling over, however the referee waves play on and United clear the hazard.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

48 minutes: Don’t suppose Rangers have had a kick since half-time.

A really younger workforce for United now, however they’ve made a pointy begin. Eager to make an impression.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

Right here is the Man United XI for the second half:

Onana; Ogunneye, Bennett, Fish, Amass; Oyedele, Fletcher, Hannibal; Mather, Ennis, Hugill.

Again underway!

Simply the ten modifications at half-time from United.

Onana stays in purpose, however the remainder of the lineup has been utterly modified.

Extra on that in a second…

First purpose of the summer season!

Amad Diallo has bought Man United up and operating in pre-season.

Intelligent run from Mason Mount to create the area, and Amad took full benefit.

Man United bench

Can at all times anticipate loads of modifications in these pleasant matches.

Positive that would be the case right here, if not at half-time then after about an hour. Right here’s a reminder of these on the bench for Man United this afternoon…

Subs: Mee, Vitek, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Fish, Jackson, Ogunneye, J. Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Oyedele, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill

HT: Rangers 0-1 Man United

There’s the half-time whistle.

United have been pretty spectacular, notably on that proper wing. Amad excellent, with Mount drifting over to help him.

Not an entire lot to do for Yoro to this point, however he’s been composed on the ball.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

45 minutes: Must be 2-0!

Rangers might do with three left-backs, Amad is operating them ragged on that wing. Jefte having a depressing afternoon.

Amad onto his left foot within the field, opts to not shoot this time and as a substitute squares it for Sancho.

Utterly free, fires over the bar.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

44 minutes: Tempo of the match has slowed down a bit for the reason that purpose.

United pleased sufficient to maintain the ball, not doing an entire lot with it as half-time approaches.

Rangers 0-1 Man United

41 minutes: Man United most likely need to be in entrance, Amad undoubtedly deserves that purpose.

Yoro launches the ball ahead for Wheatley, challenges within the air however can solely find yourself in a heap on the ground.

He’s labored laborious, the younger striker. Ought to have scored too with that early likelihood.

GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Man United | Amad Diallo 39′

Was at all times going to be him!

Rangers give the ball away and Mount can drive ahead, enjoying it broad to Amad.

He cuts inside, onto that left foot and whips a low end into the underside nook.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

37 minutes: United make a large number of issues in defence, Yoro gifting the ball straight to Rangers.

Dessers with a shot blocked, earlier than Lawrence’s highly effective strike is saved.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

16:51 , Matt Verri

Pulled to the sting of the field, shot blocked and Rangers can break.

Cortes has loads of area, however he takes too lengthy to make the cross and United get numbers again.

Dessers then drags Mount to the bottom – Man United man has little time for the apology. As apparent a reserving as you’ll see in a aggressive match.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

34 minutes: Higher spell for Rangers, who’re beginning to discover area within the United half.

Wright once more the person main the cost, this time he’s all by himself so goes for an early shot.

Snug for Onana.

16:47 , Matt Verri

32 minutes: First Rangers assault in about 20 minutes.

Wright brings the ball down properly, picks out Dessers within the field. He will get a shot away on the swivel, straight at Onana.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

29 minutes: All of United’s assaults coming down their proper, trying actually sharp on that wing. Rangers struggling, one more nook to come back.

United hold profitable them… and doing principally nothing with them.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

27 minutes: This one taken quick, Murray finally swings the ball in and Rangers comfortably clear.

The Scottish facet attempt to break, with Wan-Bissaka out of place, however Collyer does properly to get throughout and win it again.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

26 minutes: Amad flicks it by to Sancho, who has determined to float over to that proper wing as properly.

He fires it low into the center, Wheatley ready on the again submit but it surely’s hacked behind for a nook earlier than it could possibly attain him.

Deep nook, Sancho again in and cleared away for an additional one.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

23 minutes: Amad and Mount standing over this.

It’s Amad… simply broad! Nice effort, Butland was scrambling throughout and undecided he was getting there.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

22 minutes: Amad has been so shiny for United, greatest participant on the pitch to this point by a distance.

Cuts inside this time, onto his left foot, and he’s tripped simply outdoors the world.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

19 minutes: Couple of corners in fast succession for United.

Mount swings the second of them into the six-yard field, Butland off his line to punch it away.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

16:32 , Matt Verri

Wheatley flicks it on, Amada drives down United’s proper and into the field.

Excellent cut-back, Wheatley is free but it surely’s turned away on the road. Needed to rating.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

16 minutes: Amad the newest to go flying in, one other fairly poor problem.

Two-footed… somebody goes to get booked if this carries on!

Rangers take the free-kick quick, Lawrence fires over from 25 yards out.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

14 minutes: Collyer has made three fouls already – pretty eager to make an impression, you’ll say. Perhaps too eager.

Sterling briefly thinks he’s in down the appropriate for Rangers, however the offside flag is up.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

11 minutes: Collyer slides in late, free-kick Rangers. One other one which he will get away with because it’s a pleasant.

Rangers take it rapidly, ball in behind and Yoro has to get throughout rapidly to show it away for a nook.

Swung in deep, Wan-Bissaka with the preliminary header, and Casemiro is there when the ball comes again in.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

9 minutes: Casemiro picked out on the close to submit, can’t fairly direct the header and it loops broad.

Brazilian has been closely concerned to this point… good and dangerous.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

8 minutes: Nice swap out to Murray at left-back, loads of room out on that wing.

Casemiro pings it out to Amad on the other flank, he dances alongside the byline and wins a nook for United.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

7 minutes: United dominating the ball, however haven’t actually bought it into Rangers territory but.

That’s higher, good flick and Sancho can drive down the left wing. Crowded out, although, and has to show again.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

5 minutes: Yoro along with his first contact, has to maneuver rapidly as Casemiro underhits the cross again to him.

Casemiro captaining the United facet this afternoon – hasn’t precisely bought off to a flying begin.

Rangers are urgent excessive up the pitch, not simply letting United have it comfortably.

Rangers 0-0 Man United

3 minutes: Not a very ‘pleasant’ begin to this match.

Tackles flying in, Casemiro lunges in on Lawrence simply outdoors the world and brings the Rangers man down.

Would have been a yellow card in a aggressive match.

Involves nothing, as Diomande very ambitiously goes for purpose. Large.

KICK-OFF!

In the end we’re up and operating!

Right here we go (once more)!

Whistle from the referee, as he calls the 2 captains over.

Pitch is now being cleared of all the additional balls and flags, appears to be like like we’re lastly prepared.

Gamers going straight from this warm-up into kick-off… through some handshakes and coin tossing.

Second warm-up for gamers

Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy sat collectively on the touchline, ready for this match to get underway.

Gamers are at present having one other fast warm-up.

Been confirmed now {that a} ticket concern is the explanation for the delay.

Nonetheless a good variety of followers outdoors ready to get into the stadium, so resolution has been made to present them some further time.

Kick-off delayed

Effectively, settle in.

Unsure why but, however kick-off has been pushed again by quarter-hour.

Now set to get underway at 4:15pm.

Massive crowd at Murrayfield, as you’d anticipate.

Gamers are within the tunnel, they’ll be out onto the pitch within the subsequent couple of minutes.

Sorry to report there are half-and-half crowds all around the store.

Not lengthy now!

Kick-off simply over ten minutes away.

Man United in search of their first win, and first purpose, of the summer season after a 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg kicked off pre-season.

The one method is up…

View from the Rangers camp…

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been talking forward of kick-off.

Pre-season schedule

Man United will shortly be off to the USA to proceed their preparations for the brand new season.

Erik ten Hag’s facet tackle Arsenal subsequent weekend, earlier than going through Actual Betis after which bringing the tour to an in depth with a pleasant in opposition to Liverpool.

Then it’s the Group Defend in opposition to Man Metropolis, with the Premier League marketing campaign kicked off every week later at residence to Fulham.

Guests arrive…

As you possibly can see, a wonderful summer season day in Scotland. Kind of.

What could possibly be higher than gray clouds in July? Bagpipes to go along with the gray clouds in July. What a deal with.

Yoro straight in!

Massive workforce information for Man United is that new signing Leny Yoro begins at centre-back – no ready round for his first involvement.

He traces up alongside Jonny Evans, with Mason Mount and Casemiro in midfield.

Jadon Sancho begins in assault, having reached an settlement with Erik ten Hag to return to the first-team squad.

(Manchester United through Getty Pictures)

Rangers workforce information

Rangers XI: Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright, Cortes, Dessers

Subs: Kelly, Budinauckas, Ridvan, Goldson, Matondo, Dowell, Balogun, King, McCausland, McKinnon, Lowry, Danilo

Man United workforce information

Beginning XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Evans, Murray, Casemiro, Collyer, Mount, Amad, Wheatley, Sancho.

Subs: Mee, Vitek, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Fish, Jackson, Ogunneye J. Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Oyedele, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill.

Stage is ready!

Guests have arrived at Murrayfield.

Staff information shall be dropping within the subsequent couple of minutes…

Manchester United have reportedly made progress of their bid to convey Manuel Ugarte to Outdated Trafford.

It has already been a busy summer season for United, who kicked off their switch enterprise with the £36.5million signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Learn the complete story right here!

Erik ten Hag has revealed he held “confrontational” talks with the Manchester United hierarchy final month, telling the membership he ought to stroll away if they didn’t share the identical “imaginative and prescient’ on the workforce’s course.

The Dutchman had initially regarded set to be sacked after a irritating season during which United completed eighth within the Premier League, however he then led them to an FA Cup remaining win over Manchester Metropolis.

Learn the complete story right here!

In 4 aggressive conferences, the latest of which got here in 2010, United are unbeaten and haven’t even conceded a purpose.

Rangers wins: 0

Man Utd wins: 3

Attracts: 1

Rangers vs Man Utd: Pre-season rating prediction at the moment

United regarded notably poor in opposition to Rosenborg and can face a Rangers workforce additional on of their preparations for the marketing campaign. However, Ten Hag’s rocket up their bottom from that defeat ought to up the tempo sufficient to no less than earn a draw.

A 1-1 draw.

Man Utd workforce information vs Rangers at the moment

Not one of the Rangers or United gamers concerned on the Euros or Copa America will function, which means followers should wait to see latest arrival Joshua Zirkzee.

Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal Mejbri and Jonny Evans have been the one senior gamers concerned in opposition to Rosenborg. Harry Maguire might function, though latest signing Leny Yoro is unlikely to be concerned.

Rangers workforce information vs Man Utd at the moment

New Rangers signings Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Liam Kelly ought to all be concerned having made their first appearances earlier in the summertime. Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane could also be in line for a pre-season debut.

Danilo and Zak Lovelace missed the final sport by damage whereas Todd Cantwell is unlikely to play amid studies of an impending exit from the membership.

Rangers vs Man Utd: TV channel and stay stream for pre-season pleasant at the moment

TV channel: Within the UK, the sport shall be televised stay on Rangers TV and MUTV.

Reside stream: Followers can catch the competition stay on-line totally free through the golf equipment’ official app and web site.

Reside weblog: You possibly can observe all of the motion on matchday through Customary Sport’s stay weblog.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Customary Sport’s LIVE protection of Manchester United’s pre-season pleasant in opposition to Rangers.

Kick-off at Murrayfield in Edinburgh is at 4pm BST.