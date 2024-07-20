Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 – Impressive start from Yoro, Amad kicks on, standards improving?

Manchester United’s pre-season took them as much as Murrayfield on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag’s facet beating Rangers 2-0.

The massive pre-match information was that new signing Leny Yoro was within the beginning XI, and it solely took the French defender 10 minutes to indicate his high quality, with the 18-year-old outmuscling Cyriel Dessers like a seasoned professional.

United took the lead after 39 minutes by way of a well-taken aim from Amad, earlier than Joe Hugill made it 2-0 halfway via the second half.

Mark Critchley breaks down the important thing speaking factors from a satisfying afternoon in Edinburgh…

How excited do you have to be about Leny Yoro?

Leny Yoro was the final out of the tunnel as he emerged onto the Murrayfield pitch, hanging again to soak within the second he stepped out onto a pitch in a United shirt for the primary time, sporting his new squad quantity: Nemanja Vidic’s previous No 15.

He has a few of that trademark Vidic aggression too, judging by one deal with on the stretch halfway via the primary half that took out two Rangers gamers at one time.



However that is additionally a younger centre-half able to enjoying the kind of raking cross-field cross that despatched Sam Murray free down the left, in addition to the commanding last-ditch interception to cease Dessers going via minutes later.

There have been a few minor blemishes. One stray cross-field cross produced an opportunity for Dessers, although Yoro atoned and blocked. He was simply turned by Dessers at one level too, with the Rangers striker capable of get a shot off that Andre Onana held.

No matter areas he might have to enhance on, although, they like his many strengths come throughout the context of him being simply 18 years previous and never as soon as trying misplaced.

Based mostly on this superb first impression, United supporters can get excited, if any of them weren’t already.

Is Amad successful Ten Hag round?

When Amad returned to Carrington coaching floor from a moderately uninspiring mortgage spell at Rangers to search out himself below a brand new supervisor, it’s truthful to say that Ten Hag nonetheless required some convincing.

In reality, it nonetheless felt that method proper up till the ultimate levels of final season, when the 22-year-old lastly made his first Premier League begin below Ten Hag. Two extra adopted, so did a aim, and he ended the marketing campaign unfortunate to not get on in an FA Cup ultimate.

Is that this the yr Amad’s United profession lastly kicks into gear? Towards his former membership, he offered many of the first half’s highlights — and never simply the opening aim, which was an excellent shot throughout Jack Butland’s physique after a slalom inside from the suitable.



One earlier little bit of link-up play with Ethan Wheatley was precisely the kind of fleet motion and considering that United’s assault usually missed that season.

That assault is stuffed with expertise, although. Competitors for a spot out vast is fierce, however Amad should now absolutely be successful Ten Hag spherical.

Did Ten Hag get the response he wished?

It’s an uncommon state of affairs through which to begin your second sport of pre-season, however Ten Hag wished and wanted a response having not held again in his evaluation of United’s show within the 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg on Monday.

As harsh as that criticism appeared, it elicited the specified response. The 56,574 at Murrayfield — not less than half of them right here to see United — watched his facet set the tone throughout a dominant first half, then counter-punch successfully as soon as Ten Hag made wholesale modifications at half-time.

Toby Collyer was one of many kids launched on the break in Norway however began right here alongside Casemiro in a double pivot and impressed, masking for the Brazilian’s looser moments with exhausting operating and power on and off the ball.

Midfield is now the one place highlighted firstly of the summer time that’s nonetheless ready to be strengthened however funds have been tight even earlier than the signings of Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. As with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo earlier than, it’s not past the realms of chance that United should dip into the academy for canopy. Collyer has carried out nothing to harm his trigger.



What did the supervisor say?

What subsequent for United?

Sunday, July 28/Saturday, July 27 (U.S.): Arsenal, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, 1am (GMT), 8pm (ET)

