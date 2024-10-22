Rams Reportedly Open To Cooper Kupp Trade: 4 Potential Landing Spots

The Los Angeles Rams are calling groups about buying and selling Kooper Kupp. (AP Picture/David Dermer) Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved.

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a slender win over a lowly Las Vegas Raiders group this previous Sunday. For Sean McVay and Co., it represented simply their second win of the season.

There’s a main backdrop to those struggles so far. That features accidents to stars reminiscent of Kupp. The Professional Bowler has missed every of the previous 4 video games because of a high-ankle sprain.

Kupp might very properly return Thursday towards the Minnesota Vikings. 9 different members of the Rams are presently on injured reserve, impacting their capacity to contend for a playoff spot.

As for Kupp, his return to the Rams might very properly be quick lived. In keeping with Dianna Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Los Angeles is looking different groups about doubtlessly dealing Kupp forward of the Nov. 5 NFL commerce deadline.

Forbes3 NFL Groups That Ought to Make A Commerce Earlier than The Deadline

The trio goes on to report that the Rams are keen to tackle a few of the wage remaining on Kupp’s contract for the 2024 season. They’re in search of a second-round choose in return for the star receiver.

Kupp, 31, has a $15 million base wage for the 2024 season. A professional-rated whole of that will are available in at roughly $9.7 million. If the Rams have been to tackle a few of that, it will probably improve their return in a possible commerce.

We’ve seen star extensive receivers traded so far this season. Realistically, the Rams’ asking value for Kupp is way above market worth when bearing in mind these different offers.

Final week noticed the Las Vegas Raiders deal Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round choose within the 2025 NFL Draft. Stated choice might flip right into a second-rounder ought to Adams meet sure incentives shifting ahead on the season.

The Cleveland Browns dealt away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Payments for a third-round choose in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026. Buffalo additionally acquired a 2026 sixth-round choose in that commerce. No matter whether or not they’re choosing up a few of Kupp’s wage, the Rams’ finest hope is likely to be a third-round choose.

Why Would The Los Angeles Rams Commerce Cooper Kupp?

Puka Nacua’s presence makes Cooper Kupp expendable for the Rams. (Picture by Harry How/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

It’s relatively easy. Los Angeles and Kupp are engaged on two totally different timelines. As presently constructed, the Rams can’t be seen as professional title contenders. As for the previous Tremendous Bowl MVP, he’s 31 years previous and may wish to play for a real contender shifting ahead.

The Rams even have a participant in Puka Nacua who is able to take over as their prime receiver. He set a number of information as a rookie final season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Financially, Kupp is below contract by way of the 2026 marketing campaign. His cap hits are $29.78 million every of the following two seasons. That simply doesn’t appear to be sustainable for the Rams.

This wouldn’t essentially be a deterrent for an buying group. Kupp must restructure his contract to facilitate a commerce. We noticed the identical factor occur after the Jets acquired Adams from Las Vegas final week. It’s par for the course in conditions like this.

The Rams should not going to enter full-scale rebuild mode. That’s not the MO of normal supervisor Les Snead. Buying and selling Kupp wouldn’t essentially be main the group down this path. That’s very true with Nacua on the roster.

Potential Cooper Kupp Commerce Situations From The Los Angeles Rams

Numerous contending groups have wants on the extensive receiver place. That’s why we noticed two blockbuster trades hours aside final week. It’s been an space of focus for groups because the deadline approaches.

Kupp would instantly develop into the highest receiver on the block if the aforementioned report is true. From 2019-23 with the Rams, the previous Japanese Washington standout averaged 93 receptions for 1,126 yards and eight touchdowns. Positive, accidents have impacted him lately. However that manufacturing can’t be ignored.

Right here, I have a look at some relatively apparent groups that will probably be within the star extensive receiver over the following two weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers proceed to be linked to extensive receivers. (Picture by Joe … [+] Sargent/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Mike Tomlin’s squad was in on Brandon Aiyuk earlier than he signed a long-term extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally it is being linked to Jets extensive receiver Mike Williams in commerce talks.

Common supervisor Omar Khan is more likely to pull off a deal for a receiver within the subsequent couple weeks. With the Steelers at 5-2 on the season, that’s magnified additional.

Detroit Lions

The reigning NFC runner-ups look very a lot the half this season. Dan Campbell’s squad is 5-1 heading into Week 8. The Lions are averaging north of 30 factors per recreation with quarterback Jared Goff enjoying at an MVP degree.

So, why would Detroit double down on offense with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson misplaced for the season? It’s relatively easy. Second-leading receiver Jameson Williams is suspended two video games for violating the NFL’s Efficiency Enhancing Drug (PED) coverage. Williams was beforehand suspended 4 video games as a sophomore for violating the league’s playing coverage.

From an on-field perspective, this may be a great match. Goff and Kupp suited up with the Rams from 2017-20. The 2 clearly have a built-in relationship.

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ early-season struggles might power Chiefs into making a commerce for a large receiver. … [+] (Picture by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Regardless of boasting a 6-0 document on the season, these Chiefs are razor skinny on the extensive receiver place. Star sophomore Rashee Rice is misplaced for the season because of a knee damage. It’s a serious absence for the Chiefs. He put up 79 receptions for 938 yards as a rookie for the eventual Tremendous Bowl champions final season.

Rookie Xavier Worthy is Kansas Metropolis’s main lively receiver with 15 catches for 198 yards. At present coping with an damage of his personal, JuJu Smith-Schuster is second with 9 receptions.

This has performed a serious position in reigning Tremendous Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes having a tricky go at it this season. The sport’s finest participant has thrown six touchdowns in comparison with a league-leading eight interceptions so far on the marketing campaign. Common supervisor Brett Veach is thought for making huge trades. Including Kupp to the combination would qualify.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This group didn’t simply lose to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night time, however it additionally suffered some main accidents at extensive receiver. Chris Godwin went down with a dislocated ankle and is probably going misplaced for the rest of the season. Future Corridor of Famer Mike Evans was dominated out with a hamstring damage comparatively early within the recreation.

These are Baker Mayfield’s top-two targets within the passing recreation. For the 4-3 Buccaneers, it might have a serious affect shifting ahead. The 2 have mixed for 46 p.c of Tampa Bay’s receiving yards by way of seven video games. It’s almost not possible to seek out that kind of manufacturing with out pulling off a commerce for somebody like Cooper Kupp.