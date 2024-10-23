Rams’ Cooper Kupp ‘aware’ of trade rumors ahead of expected return

LOS ANGELES — Rams huge receiver Cooper Kupp says he’s conscious his identify has been talked about in commerce rumors earlier than the NFL’s Nov. 5 commerce deadline, however is targeted on “being the perfect L.A. Ram” that he might be.

When requested whether or not the Rams have spoken to him or his representatives about the potential for buying and selling him, Kupp stated, “Nothing actually. No. It’s that point of 12 months. There’s going to be rumors and issues that go round. I let that stuff, as a lot as I can, be within the background.”

“I am conscious of it, however on the finish of the day, I imply, I’ll be the place my toes are,” Kupp stated. “That is all I do know. I’ve a job to do right here. And I take a variety of delight in giving the whole lot I can for the fellows on this constructing and with the ability to step on the sphere realizing that I ready the perfect that I can. And for seven and a half years I have been an L.A. Ram and I’ve taken that strategy each single day.

“And no matter occurs outdoors of that, I’ve acquired to regulate what I can management. And proper now which means being the perfect L.A. Ram that I might be.”

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

Kupp has not performed since Week 2, when he sprained his ankle in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In two video games earlier than his harm, he had 18 catches for 147 yards and a landing.

Kupp was estimated to be a full participant in observe Tuesday, which was a walkthrough as a result of it’s a quick week. He was anticipated to play Thursday night time at residence towards the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp, who was not placed on injured reserve, returned to observe final week and was listed as questionable to play in Week 7 towards the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran receiver stated he ready as if he have been going to play Sunday — together with his pregame exercise at SoFi Stadium — earlier than being instructed he was going to be inactive.

“There’s all the time a perception, all the time a perception that there is going to be an opportunity,” Kupp stated Tuesday. “In order that was form of my mindset with that.”

Kupp stated he wasn’t positive what his workload could be towards the Vikings in his return, however that it was in the end as much as the coaches and the coaching workers to determine.

“I do not like coming off the sphere,” Kupp stated. “I might love to have the ability to play as a lot as I presumably may, and that is going to be my mindset. … And we have some guys which have performed some actually good soccer the final couple of weeks too, and determining what the perfect grouping is, what the perfect group of fellows, the way you wish to get these guys on, off the sphere, no matter it takes to get the L.A. Rams a ‘W’ is in the end what we wish to do.”

Kupp, who sat out 4 video games on injured reserve final season due to a hamstring harm, stated he felt “assured” in his return.

“Having the ability to have a full offseason this 12 months and with the ability to construct that up and put the work in to set your self as much as go do one thing this 12 months,” he stated, “I really feel actual assured about with the ability to come again now realizing that I’ve that base and be capable of play actually good soccer.”