Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater Set To Be Relocated As Part Of Convention Center Expansion

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess)—The Raleigh Conference Middle has chosen the TVS structure agency, related to RATIO Design, to relocate and redesign downtown Raleigh’s Crimson Hat Amphitheater. The amphitheater will shift one block south so the conference middle can full its enlargement, due in 2028.

With the relocation, Crimson Hat is about to get upgrades and renovations, however provided that town leaders agree to shut down a part of a downtown avenue whereas the amphitheater is moved. In response to The Information & Observer, it is because of transfer one block south throughout Lenoir Road to the vacant metropolis parking zone town bought in 2019. COVID-19 stalled the renovation and deliberate transfer however has now picked up steam in order that the music venue can open earlier than the 2026 season.

The practically 5,900-capacity venue hosted 26 live shows in 2023, internet hosting artists like Khruangbin, Dwight Yoakam, Gary Lee Clark, Jr., and rising pop star Chapell Roan.

The relocation would develop the amphitheater’s capability to six,500-7,000 seats, however provided that town closes South Road between McDowell and Dawson. In any other case, the capability would lower to about 4,500 seats, stories The Information & Observer.

On Saturday (July 20), WRAL reported a celebration on South Road downtown the place Assistant Metropolis Supervisor Evan Raleigh offered the imaginative and prescient for the brand new conference middle and enviornment.

Town council nonetheless must approve the transfer and can make a last determination within the Fall. Live shows will proceed on the present location for an additional season by means of 2025.