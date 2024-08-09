Rainbow Promotions Announces 35th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

LONG BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Rainbow Promotions, the presenter of the Lengthy Seashore Jazz Pageant (LBJF), is celebrating 35 Years of bringing among the largest names in Jazz, Latin and R&B music to its iconic stage. The competition runs Friday (August 9 – Sunday (August 11) at Marina Inexperienced Park in Lengthy Seashore.

Based by Jazz Drummer Al Williams, the LBJF is the one Southern California Jazz Pageant happening on a beautiful grassy knoll on two separate phases in a stupendous waterfront setting. It options among the high artists of the 12 months and contains VIP seating in an unimaginable outside setting.

Headliners for this 12 months’s competition embrace Michael Lington and Nathan Mitchell on Friday, Jonathan Butler, October London and Gerald Albright on Saturday, and Keiko Matsui, Kirk Whalum and Jeffrey Osborne set to shut out the festivities on Sunday night time. Many others take the stage all through the 3-night music extravaganza. Kimberly Benoit, Rainbow Promotions President, says the important thing to the profitable 35-year run of the competition is consistency.

“For greater than three many years, our household has been delivering an incomparable expertise. What we create within the type of ambiance and nice leisure has established the Lengthy Seashore Jazz Pageant as a premiere occasion that followers of nice music look ahead to yearly,” says Benoit. “We’re excited to acknowledge this milestone 12 months as a sworn statement to our dedication, love and legacy!”

Along with three days and nights of fantastic music, the LBJF contains a second stage with visitor audio system and leisure and a Well being and Wellness Pavilion for bodily, psychological and monetary literacy that includes visitor audio system TV persona Kiki Shephard, Heavyweight Champion Boxer Joe Hanks, Movie star Chef Chef Tae Enay and extra. Attendees may also be capable of feast on among the most mouth-watering specialty meals vendor creations within the metropolis and store for every part from jewellery to one-of-a-kind trend items and artwork at one of many many vendor cubicles. All this and extra maintain followers coming again 12 months after 12 months!

“What I take pleasure in essentially the most is seeing the parents who’ve been attending the competition since our first 12 months,” concludes Benoit. “I like seeing them have such a good time. It’s like a household reunion. Folks have gotten engaged in celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, and reunions on the competition.”

Come dwelling to the Lengthy Seashore Jazz Pageant this August 11th of September! For a whole artist line-up and to buy tickets, go to the official web site HERE.